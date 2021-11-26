Bulawayo to host inaugural Zimbabwe metal casting indaba

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

BULAWAYO is set to host the inaugural Zimbabwe Institute of Foundries (ZIF) Metal Casting Conference next month where different industry representatives would engage regarding the need to unlock wider value addition and beneficiation opportunities for the sector.

The event would be held at a local facility on 10 December 2021 and would be attended by local metal casting industry players and counterparts from South Africa and Botswana.

It would seek to unpack the sector’s direct and indirect contribution to the Zimbabwe economy and map the way forward towards developing and supporting the players in the industry.

Mines and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando, is expected to grace the occasion alongside other dignitaries and industry executives, organisers said.

In a statement ZIF said registration for the programme was ongoing and revealed that six South African companies have already confirmed attendance and were keen on striking synergies with local players.

The Botswana Ministry of Mines and Chamber of Mines have also registered as they desire close ties and would seek to exhibit their opportunities, said the organisation.

“The delegation is keen to see mining products manufactured by Zimbabwean foundries and create business synergies,” said ZIF.

“Shortlisted foundries will be invited to Francis Town in Botswana between 5 to 6 April 2022 to exhibit and network with miners and foundry companies, which would want to spread wings and be established in Botswana”.

ZIF chief operations officer, Mr Dosman Mangisi, said the steel sub-sector was critical in enhancing vibrant domestic manufacturing, import substitution and export. He said the sector was among key targets for revitalisation under the National Development Strategy 1 (2021:2025).

“NDS 1 aims to enhance mineral beneficiation and value addition through creation of value chains to anchor the national re-industrialisation drive,” he said.

“The objective of the indaba is to create the ease of doing business in the metal casting sector, promoting growth of metal exports and new technologies in the metal casting industries, among others.”

Zimbabwe has 55 metal foundries including steel plants that are operational, with the other 30 being non-operational due to shortage of scrap metal and the unavailability of raw materials.

