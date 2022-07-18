Bulawayo to host Mining Industry Suppliers Forum

Business Reporter

THE Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe will tomorrow host a one-day Mining Industry Suppliers Forum in Bulawayo aimed at addressing challenges affecting various suppliers of the mining industry.

The forum, a precursor to the 25th edition of Mine Entra, brings together players in the mining industry and government officials.

According to the programme, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Dr Mavis Sibanda, will present a paper on the Government’s perspective in promoting linkages in the mining value chain while other topics would focus on strengthening linkages between the mining sector and mapping challenges affecting suppliers in the mining industry.

Chamber of Mines chief executive officer, Mr Isaac Kwesu, will give a summary on the way forward.

The mining industry is one of Zimbabwe’s economic mainstays with the sector presently contributing about 70 percent of the country’s foreign currency earnings.

Under the US$12 billion mining roadmap, gold is expected to contribute US$4 billion, platinum US$3 billion, while chrome, iron, steel, diamonds and coal will contribute US$1 billion.

Lithium is expected to contribute US$500 million while other minerals will contribute US$1,5 billion.

The mining industry, the largest earner of foreign currency, is critical to Zimbabwe’s economy and the Government expects that by 2030, it will be generating more than US$20 billion.

The mining industry currently generates more than 75 percent of the country’s total forex receipts while 2021 figures proved that the industry would be key in the journey towards realisation of Vision 2030.