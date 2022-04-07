Bulawayo to name street after Uhuru Kenyatta

Lumbidzani Dima, Chronicle Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is set to rename one of the city centre roads after the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta before the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) begins.

This follows a request made by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works hon July Moyo, in terms of the Names (Alteration) Act Chapter 10:14.

The process of renaming the road comes at a time when the Kenyan president is expected to grace this year’s ZITF.

President Kenyatta will officially open the 62nd edition of the ZITF that will be held from April 26 to 30 under the theme, “Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent Value Chains for Economic Development.

According to the latest council minutes, President Kenyatta’s will also plant a significant tree during his visit.

Bulawayo mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni said the renaming of the selected road should be finalised before president Kenyatta’s visit to the country.

“He noted that this had to be finalised by the time of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s state visit for the ZITF in April, Council had ample time to convene a stakeholder consultation meeting,” read the minutes.

The three roads that council has put aside to possibly take after president Kenyatta’s name are Hillside Road from 14th Avenue to Cecil Avenue, Banff to Hillside Dams and the George Avenue from Harare Road to Old Esigodini Road.

The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Mlandu Ncube explained the reason behind availing the three roads as options.

“The three available options were best suitable for being renamed in honor of the Kenyan President as they were closer to the ZITF grounds. It would be pointless to select a road that was not within the vicinity of the ZITF grounds,” he said.

Ward 4 councillor Silas Chigora acknowledged that this was a central Government initiative that Council had to consider, but raised concern over granting permission to the request.

“He was of the view that this could set a wrong precedent that every President who officiated at ZITF would have a street named in their honor. This was a matter of concern that had to be addressed before it became a tradition,” read the minutes.

Ward 13 councillor Frank Javangwe raised the issue of renaming of streets that had been passed in 2020 but the street names had not yet been changed, advising that Council resolutions be implemented as soon as they were passed.

The mayor said the motivation behind the street naming project was to preserve colonial heritage, citing Lobengula Street, which had been changed to King Lobengula Street.

The Chamber Secretary, Mrs Sikhangele Zhou concurred with the mayor, explaining that a prior decision passed by Council in 2020 specified that President Mnangagwa would receive King George Avenue.However, because King George Avenue was chosen as one of the avenues to be named after Kenyan President Kenyatta, the Zimbabwean President would be relocated to the 12th Avenue extension from Simon Parirenyatwa to Cecil Avenue.

She further clarified that every road had a significance and relevant meaning.

“With reference to Council’s 2020 resolution on street naming, she stated that some roads being suggested by councillors had already been renamed, being specific to Nketa drive that had been renamed to Queen Lozikheyi Dlodlo Drive,” read the minutes.