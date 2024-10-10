Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube’s contract extended after local Government Board Review

Online Writer

THE City of Bulawayo has announced the extension of Town Clerk Mr. Christopher Dube’s employment contract, following a formal communication from the Local Government Board regarding a request for his extension.

In a statement released on October 10, 2024, Mayor Senator Coltart confirmed that the service tenure for the Town Clerk has been extended by another year, effective from the 1st of October 2024. This decision comes as the city continues to navigate various administrative challenges and aims to maintain stability in leadership.

The announcement aligns with the council’s commitment to effective governance and management, ensuring that the Town Clerk can continue overseeing critical city operations. Stakeholders and members of the public have been advised of this development, reflecting a proactive approach to local government leadership.

Last week, the local authority had announced that the Local Government Board had not renewed Mr Dube’s contract.

Mr Dube’s four year contract, according to the local authority, ended at midnight on September 30.

“Whereas council had resolved (7 February 2024) to extend the contract subject to approval by the Local Government Board, a request of approval was sent to the Local Government Board on 25th March 2024. However, by the end of day on 30September 2024 such approval had not been obtained,” said the local authority at the time.