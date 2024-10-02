Bulawayo Town Clerk vacates office as tenure expires

Peter Matika, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council has announced the end of Mr Christopher Dube’s tenure as the city’s town clerk.

Mr Dube’s four year contract, according to the local authority, ended at midnight on September 30.

Acting City Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu made the announcement today.

“Whereas council had resolved (7 February 2024) to extend the contract subject to approval by the Local Government Board, a request of approval was sent to the Local Government Board on 25th March 2024. However, by the end of day on 30September 2024 such approval had not been obtained,” said Cllr Ndlovu.

He said BCC will soon commence searching for a new town clerk, while Chamber Secretary Mrs Sikhangele Zhou will be assigned as the acting town clerk until a substantive Town Clerk is appointed.

More to follow…