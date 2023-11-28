  • Today Tue, 28 Nov 2023

Bulawayo trio arrested for murder during drinking spree

Bulawayo trio arrested for murder during drinking spree

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THREE men were arrested for fatally attacking another man during a drinking spree after they had an argument.

In a statement, police said they arrested Mbalehle Ncube (22), Hlonipani Sibanda (26) and Themba Moyo (26) for allegedly killing Fios Sibanda (46) on Sunday at a house in Emthunzini, Bulawayo.

The suspects took turns to attack the victim as Ncube hit him with a plastic dish while Moyo hit him with an electric cable on the back before Sibanda stabbed him with a nail cutter knife on the neck.

“Police in Bulawayo have arrested Mbalehle Ncube (22), Hlonipani Sibanda (26) and Themba Moyo (26) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a house in Emthunzini, Bulawayo on 26/11/23 in which Fios Sibanda (46) died after being attacked by the suspects following an argument during a beer drinking spree.  Mbalehle Ncube hit the victim, with a plastic dish on the head whilst Themba Moyo hit him with an electric cable on the back before Hlonipani Sibanda stabbed him with a nail cutter knife on the neck,” reads the statement.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments