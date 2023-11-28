Bulawayo trio arrested for murder during drinking spree

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THREE men were arrested for fatally attacking another man during a drinking spree after they had an argument.

In a statement, police said they arrested Mbalehle Ncube (22), Hlonipani Sibanda (26) and Themba Moyo (26) for allegedly killing Fios Sibanda (46) on Sunday at a house in Emthunzini, Bulawayo.

The suspects took turns to attack the victim as Ncube hit him with a plastic dish while Moyo hit him with an electric cable on the back before Sibanda stabbed him with a nail cutter knife on the neck.

“Police in Bulawayo have arrested Mbalehle Ncube (22), Hlonipani Sibanda (26) and Themba Moyo (26) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a house in Emthunzini, Bulawayo on 26/11/23 in which Fios Sibanda (46) died after being attacked by the suspects following an argument during a beer drinking spree. Mbalehle Ncube hit the victim, with a plastic dish on the head whilst Themba Moyo hit him with an electric cable on the back before Hlonipani Sibanda stabbed him with a nail cutter knife on the neck,” reads the statement.