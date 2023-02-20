Bulawayo trio live large on fake US dollars

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

THREE men from Emakhandeni suburb were arrested on Saturday after they were caught in possession of fake United States dollar notes that they used to purchase items so that they get the genuine currency.

The suspects are Obedience Muza (23), Nixon Matienga (37) and Liberty Madzivanyika (33).

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said on Friday at around 4PM, detectives from CID homicide in Bulawayo received a tip off and they acted on it.

Insp Ncube said follow-ups were made which led to their arrest on Saturday at around 7AM at a local hotel that the three suspects had booked.

“The detectives managed to recover 26 US$50, 37 US$20, and eight US$10 fake notes, all amounting to US$2 120 fake notes, which were wrapped inside a tissue roll. Further interviews led to the recovery of a white HP desk jet 2710 which was used by the accused persons in photocopying and printing fake notes,” said Insp Ncube.

He added that three bond papers with prints of fake notes were also recovered at a house in Cowdray Park.

Insp Ncube said the suspects also indicated that they hired the services of a man only known as David Chikara Allias Gushaz who provided them with transport in moving around other areas when they were disposing of fake notes.

“We urge members of the business community and the public at large to be cautious when dealing with money transactions as they risk losing sums of money to such criminals. We appeal to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of David Chikara Allias Gushaz to report at any nearest police station,” said Insp Ncube.

