Bulawayo-Vic-Falls road closed

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

A SECTION of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road in Hwange will be temporarily closed between the 337km and 338.5km pegs to allow for the construction of a crossing pipeline by Afcons Vijeta-JV on behalf of the Zimbabwe Power Company.

In a statement, Afcons Vijeta-JV and ZPC said the construction work will include the deployment of heavy machinery at Chainage 337 to 338.5 in Hwange.

The term ‘chainage’ is used in surveying to refer to a distance measured in metres along an imaginary line, such as the centre line of a road or railway.

“The public and motorists are advised to be extremely cautious as Afcons Vijeta-JV will be executing construction works on behalf of the Zimbabwe Power Company for crossing the pipeline, which essentially includes deployment of heavy machinery at Chainage 337 to 338.5 in Hwange. Motorists are also urged to observe speed limit signs as they approach the construction site at the highway and follow direction signs to the detour provided,” reads the notice.

Motorists have been requested to fully cooperate with flagmen deployed at site for smooth movement of traffic.

Afcons Vijeta-JV, an Indian consortium won a tender to rehabilitate the Deka pump station as well as to construct the 42 km pipeline to draw water from the Zambezi river to the Hwange power station. @skhumoyo2000.