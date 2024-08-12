‘Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway rehabilitation top priority’

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT is tirelessly working on rehabilitating the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway as smooth accessibility to the tourism capital is critical in the attainment of a U$5 billion tourism economy and Vision 2030 goals, a Government official has said.

Good roads are seen as key economic enablers, which should help Zimbabwe’s drive towards attainment of Vision 2030 of an empowered upper-middle income economy. Under the Infrastructure, Utilities and Digital Economy cluster, Zimbabwe’s economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy (NDS 1) prioritises the completion of road rehabilitation projects.

The Beitbridge-Bulawayo Victoria Falls Highway is a strategic trade route on the regional north-to-south corridor, linking Zimbabwe with South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia as well as the DRC.

The Government declared the state of road infrastructure in the country a state of emergency following heavy and destructive rains in the last two years.

To that end, one of the leading road construction firms — Bitumen World has been engaged to carry out roadworks, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Tongai Mnangagwa said. Speaking during a media engagement as part of the launch of the 17th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo last week on Friday in Bulawayo, Deputy Minister Mnangagwa said the Second Republic is alive to the importance of accessibility to tourism attractions sites countrywide.

He said hustle-free access by road and air is critical in driving tourism growth.“The Second Republic under the inspired leadership of President Mnangagwa has already started fixing major roads. Rehabilitation works on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road has been awarded to Bitumen World, one of the best road construction companies in the country,” said Deputy Minister Mnangagwa.

“They are already on site. We are looking at dualising the road as it leads to the country’s tourism capital. It has a top priority in Government. It is key to fix our infrastructure as a tourism ministry, we have been advocating with our counterparts in the Ministry of Transport to say we won’t be able to achieve the US$5 billion economy in tourism that the President wants without accessibility.

“There is no tourism without accessibility, you can have a beautiful facility or product but as long as we cannot get there, it’s not beneficial.” The country’s tourism industry has undergone notable development and transformation in recent years, spurred by sustainable initiatives, improved infrastructure, and strategic partnerships.

Deputy Minister Mnangagwa added that apart from road networks, air connectivity is another top priority, stressing that accessibility is the backbone of the growth of tourism destinations and air accessibility contributes significantly to the growth of regional and international tourist arrival to any destination.

He said recapitalisation of Air Zimbabwe is also critical and plans are in place to upgrade airports in various parts of the country.“We are also looking at air connectivity. As the Government, we are working at recapitalising the national airline (Air Zimbabwe).

“All our airports have been upgraded and are now looking at small airports in various towns. We can have planes landing in Gweru, Masvingo taking tourists all over the country,” he said. In Zimbabwe, the tourism sector is considered one of the economic mainstays and is expected to drive the country’s economic turnaround.

In August 2020, President Mnangagwa launched the tourism growth plan as he led the restart of the sector’s contribution to the national economy after having been heavily crippled by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy is anchored on Zimbabwe’s vision to be a prime international tourist destination based on the judicious and sustainable exploitation of the unique assets of nature, culture, heritage and the built environment.

The strategy is informed by the Government’s Vision 2030 to become an upper-middle-income economy characterised by increased investment, decent jobs, and a populace free from poverty and corruption.

The Government is leaving no stone unturned in its endeavours to reposition Zimbabwe as a major tourist destination in the region and numerous efforts have been implemented, including the rehabilitation of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to world class standards and also the Victoria Falls International Airport that is now playing host to several world-acclaimed international airlines.