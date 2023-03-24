Bulawayo water crisis meeting on Monday

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council is on 27 March expected to hold a water crisis meeting to address the prevailing water cuts.

Bulawayo is experiencing serious water challenges that have forced the local authority to implement a daily water provision strategy.

The strategy entails that there is no guaranteed day when residents will receive water.

The council supplies water depending on the stability of the city’s water reservoirs.

In a statement, BCC corporate communications manager Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the city was reviving the water crisis committee to address the prevailing challenges.

“The City of Bulawayo is currently facing a significant challenge in the water supply system affecting the implementation of the water shedding programme. The city has thus deemed it necessary to re-constitute the Water Crisis Committee which is comprised of various stakeholders. The Terms of Reference for the Committee entail the following: monitoring the water crisis, recommending possible solutions, and contribution of material, finances, and expertise towards the management of the crisis,” said Mrs Mpofu.

She said the meeting will be held at the Small City Hall at 11 AM.

