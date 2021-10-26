Bulawayo win National Beach Volleyball Series Leg 1

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Volleyball Association (BVA) chairperson Willam Mazviro is excited by the investment they have put in beach volleyball after the province’s victory in the National Beach Volleyball Series Leg 1 played in Birchenough Bridge at the weekend.

The Bulawayo team of Handsome Moyo and Kudzaishe Mazviro won the series without losing a game in the four matches they played in the national competition.

The two are products of the Luveve Volleyball Academy and they’ve already turned their attention to the second-leg of the series to be played in Binga next month.

“We are happy that the boys went there and conquered. This goes to show that the province has potential to become a powerhouse in this sport. Over the years, we have given beach volleyball a lot of the attention, even before the Covid-19 outbreak because we had been winning competitions, which is a positive for us a province,” said Mazviro.

Beach volleyball is played by two teams of two players each on a sand court divided by a net.

As in indoor volleyball, the objective of the game is to send the ball over the net and to ground it on the opponent’s side of the court, and to prevent the same effort by the opponent. – @innocentskizoe

 

 

 

