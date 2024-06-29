Bulawayo woman builds thriving spa chain from Covid-19 ashes

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

THE mention of the Covid-19 era evokes sadness for many companies forced to close due to pandemic difficulties. However, Bulawayo businesswoman Gamuchirai Gode is a shining example of rising from the ashes.

Her company, Lushlife Investments, trading as Skincareskinshare, was born during this challenging time and continues to thrive.

Founded in 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Skincareskinshare began as a cosmetics shop. It has since blossomed into a modern-day spa and parlour offering a variety of services and products.

Located in the heart of Bulawayo, the spa goes beyond just selling cosmetics. They also operate a beauty school that awards a diploma in international City and Guilds.

Gode describes Skincareskinshare as a one-stop shop, offering everything from skincare products to spa treatments, a nationally recognised diploma for international work, and even IV drips, all at affordable prices.

Their success is evident. Skincareskinshare secured the “Excellence in the Beauty Industry Afrluencer Award” in 2022, followed by the prestigious “Lucrative Best Emerging Business” award at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce Awards in 2023.

This September, Skincareskinshare celebrates four years of operation. They have expanded beyond their initial location in Bulawayo and now have a branch in Harare as well.

Gode shared that she started with a single small shop and has grown to two large branches with a team of 11 employees.

Customer encouragement played a key role in her journey. Recognising her passion for beauty therapy, they nudged her to open a business in the city’s central business district. This inspiration prompted Gode to enrol in a diploma program to further equip herself.

Gode’s journey began at Sobukhazi High School in Bulawayo. She then went on to earn a diploma in sales and marketing, another in beauty therapy and a certificate in dispensary assistant and aesthetics.

On September 15, 2020, she founded her cosmetic shop, which later transformed into a comprehensive spa and parlour offering a diverse range of services and skincare products.

In 2023, Gode introduced the beauty school that offers a wide range of beauty courses at affordable prices which is currently doing well.

“We managed to buy the latest equipment including a laser machine for hair removal, facial equipment and school beds for our students,” said Gode.

She said doing business as a young entrepreneur teaches one to be responsible, independent and a gateway to financial freedom.

“In five years we will be in each and every city of Zimbabwe, we already have clients representing the brand from almost each and every nation, we believe they will spread the news as we aspire to further expand,” she said.

Gode has her sights set on introducing the latest technology to the country and establishing a new, comprehensive branch that will house a school of beauty, spa treatments, and a range of products.

“Our spa also caters for everyone, every gender and race and in future we intend to do more than we are doing now,” she said.

Gode advised emerging entrepreneurs to cultivate patience, especially during the inevitable challenges of starting a business.

“Never lose hope, be patient with your business, one day it will surprise you. Believe in yourself, pray for guidance from the Lord daily and giving up is not a solution,” said Gode.