Bulawayo woman empowers mothers of children with disability

Angela Sibanda, [email protected]

AFTER going through social discrimination and difficulties associated with motherhood, Ms Chantelle Shangare (38) decided to establish an organisation that has become a home for women with children living with disabilities.

The organisation, Mother of Special Heroes (Mosh) accommodates almost 150 women in Bulawayo who are also benefiting from various empowerment schemes.

It is a social group for mothers of children with autism, hydrocephalus and cerebral palsy among other medical disorders.

Persons with disabilities have over the years been subjected to discrimination and marginalisation in African societies with traditional practices and beliefs contributing largely to this.

To fulfil the Second Republic’s philosophy of ‘leaving no one and no place behind’, Government has made great strides in terms of inclusion of people with disabilities as well as supporting initiatives that seek to uplift them.

Conscious of the need to take everyone on board, in June 2021, President Mnangagwa launched the National Disability Policy. This was followed by the setting up of the Technical National Coordination Committee in 2022 to provide guidance on the implementation of the policy.

The setting up of the committee was also aimed at addressing the preconditions necessary for the effective implementation of the United Nations Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities in 2013.

The policy aims at addressing social injustices in the form of discrimination and marginalisation of people with disabilities. It also seeks to ensure people living with disabilities contribute to national development through their various skills and talents.

Zimbabwe was also one of the first African countries to domesticate the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) which seeks to promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities.

Inspired by her own personal experiences as a mother of a child with disability, Ms Shangare’s project promotes the inclusion of children with disabilities in community development through the empowerment of their mothers.

“I used to have random conversations with mothers at local hospitals to find out how they were coping. Giving birth to a child who is different from what society terms ‘normal’ can be very stressful and as such mothers have to be brave to take care of their kids,” she said.

Ms Shangare said one of her sons fell into a bucket of water and developed cerebral palsy at 11 months. “After the accident, he had no head control, his limbs were not nonfunctional and doctors told me that he wasn’t going to be able to walk,” she said.

Ms Shangare said she decided to research more on her son’s condition and discovered that in the Western countries, people focus on the positive side in the event of such situations.

Her own situation triggered the idea of starting a supportive organisation for other mothers and creating a family that has in the past two years assisted them to cope and deal with social challenges.

“I would have named the organisation after my son but I removed the focus from the special hero and thought of the mother who bears the burden of stigma, the blame by family members and the challenges that come with a child with disability hence I named it Mothers of Special Heroes (Mosh),” said Ms Shangare.

Mosh is not just an organisation, it is a community and a support group for mothers.

“Creating this community has been characterised by stigma and begging for financial assistance. I have knocked on so many doors and have been sidelined on several platforms,” said Ms Shangare.

She said she hopes one day matters of disability would attract a lot of attention just like HIV, cancer and diabetes are doing.

“Our communities are still not aware of the key causes and have not come to terms with the fact that people with disabilities need to be given the same treatment as everyone,” she said Ms Shangare.

She said her future plan is to spread wings nationwide and empower more mothers who are in the same predicament.

As the old adage goes: “no man is an island”, Mosh owes its success to the contribution and support from several organisations and individuals