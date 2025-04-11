Bulawayo woman nabbed for ZWG$185 000 worth of drugs

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A BULAWAYO woman has appeared in court following her arrest for allegedly attempting to smuggle a consignment of marijuana and Broncleer, with an estimated street value of ZWG$185 000.

Juliet Munetsi stood before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Maxwell Ncube, who ordered her to remain in custody until her next court appearance on 24 April.

Munetsi’s arrest followed a confidential tip-off received by detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics Section last Friday.

Prosecuting the case, Ms Mufaro Ndirayire informed the court that the police had received intelligence regarding a bus arriving from South Africa, carrying an unclaimed consignment of illegal drugs concealed within two bags.

Detectives subsequently conducted a controlled delivery operation within Bulawayo, which culminated in Munetsi’s apprehension after she collected the aforementioned bags containing the illicit substances.

This arrest comes at a time when authorities are intensifying their efforts to combat the escalating smuggling and trade of narcotics within the country. The Government has voiced its serious concern over the increasing prevalence of drug abuse within communities, a trend which has been linked to a rise in crimes such as robberies and violent confrontations, some of which have tragically resulted in fatalities.

Since the commencement of their dedicated anti-drug operation, police have successfully intercepted several buses and haulage trucks, seizing various illicit drugs and other contraband.

In a recent interview, National Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that the ongoing fight against drugs remains a priority and urged all citizens to report any suspicious activities they may observe.

“We are focused on dismantling these networks that are not only bringing drugs into our communities but are also perpetuating a cycle of addiction and crime,” he said.

Commissioner Nyathi noted that recent operations have led to multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics that could have endangered countless lives.

In addition to targeting transport operators involved in smuggling, police have conducted raids on houses suspected of being linked to drug activity. Over the past 30 days, authorities have made significant arrests and confiscated various types of narcotics.

Commissioner Nyathi warned transport operators against carrying contraband, stating that anyone found on the wrong side of the law would be arrested without fear or favour.

Meanwhile, the public is closely following the case of Tyron Pigors Siegfried, a suspected drug dealer from Bulawayo, who was arrested last month for the illegal possession of crystal meth. Siegfried remains in custody after being denied bail.

Siegfried is accused of possessing 1,26 kilograms of crystal meth valued at US$6 000. According to court records, detectives had been monitoring him since February before raiding his home in Matsheumhlope suburb. During the operation, police discovered the drugs concealed in creative hiding spots, including a Lobels biscuit box, a Puma sneaker box, a dictionary-shaped safe, and a large blue metal trunk in his bedroom. Measuring scales used for packaging the drugs were also seized.