Bulawayo woman on the run after stabbing hubby to death

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

A 23-year-old Bulawayo woman has disappeared without a trace after fatally stabbing her husband with a kitchen knife, following a quarrel over an undisclosed issue.

The spine-chilling incident occurred in Nkulumane on early Wednesday.

Trish Ndlovu allegedly stabbed Hillary Mugiyo (23) in the neck and he bled to death before he could get medical assistance.

Gasping for breath, before he died, a bloodied Mugiyo told his landlord that he had been stabbed in the neck and asked her to call an ambulance before collapsing.

The landlord, Gogo Sarah Mwanza who was coming from a funeral, called Mugiyo’s mother and an ambulance but he died a few minutes later.

Narrating the gory ordeal yesterday, Gogo Mwanza said the couple had been renting a room in her house for only one month and she was just beginning to know them.

She said on arrival early Wednesday morning, she was greeted by noise only to meet the deceased at the corner of the house running and asking her to call an ambulance.

“Blood was gushing from his neck. He just fell before I could ask any questions. I went into the house and realised the passage and kitchen were splattered with blood, she said.

“I screamed and asked neighbours to help me. After a while, an ambulance came but the crew notified us that he was dead. Trish looked confused. She jumped over the dura wall and fled from the scene as we were trying to make sense of what was happening,” she said.

Police were called to the house but Ndlovu had already fled and her whereabouts remain unknown.

“I notified his parents who came and the funeral wake is at his home. I have never seen so much blood in my life. I’m still asking myself what transpired for Trish to kill her husband the way she did. All this happened in the presence of Trish’s young sister, meaning we will forever live with the trauma.”

Confirming the incident yesterday Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said police are doing investigations.

“A neighbour to the couple was awakened by noise coming from the couple’s house. He then proceeded to their house and discovered a pool of blood in the passage and also in the spare bedroom. He asked the accused who was inside the house, what had happened and the accused person revealed that she had a fight with the now deceased over an undisclosed issue,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

“She stated that she stabbed the now deceased with a kitchen knife once on the neck and that the accused was outside the house. He went to check on the now deceased and he found him lying on the ground facing upwards while blood was oozing from the neck and he was still showing signs of life. While the neighbour tried to seek help for the now deceased, the accused person disappeared from the scene, and her whereabouts are still not known.”

Asst Insp Msebele urged members of the public to solve their problems amicably rather than to use violence as it results in unnecessary loss of lives.

“Such a young life has been lost in an incident which could have been avoided if both parties had sought assistance in solving their issue.

As we are commemorating 16 days of activism against gender-based violence we encourage members of the public to use dialogue, instead of violence and seek advice from third parties such as Emthonjeni Women Forum, Musasa and Contact Family Services,” she added.