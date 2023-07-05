Bulawayo woman stabbed, robbed of US$14 000

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

A WOMAN was briefly held hostage in her car before being viciously stabbed and robbed of US$14 000 in the Bulawayo City Centre in broad daylight.

The woman, who cannot be named because it may jeopardise investigations, had just withdrawn the cash from a bank around 12 pm on 4 July.

In a statement, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the complainant had gone to collect the money at Access forex finance at around 1140 hours, a bureau de change company located at NRZ building to withdraw the money on behalf of a company she works for.

He urged members of the public and companies to always provide security when dealing with large sums of money.

No arrests have been made so far.

After collecting the money, the complainant went to her motor vehicle which she had parked along Fife Street between 9th and 10th Avenue where she put the money inside a food plastic container and wrapped it in plastic paper.

“The accused person approached the complaint’s car, opened the rear passenger door, and got into the motor vehicle. The accused person went on to demand cash from the complainant. He stabbed her once on the left palm, once on the left thigh, and forcefully took the plastic food container which had the cash. The accused also took the complaints’ Iphone 11 cellphone, black in colour and went away,” said Insp Ncube.

“We are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused person to report at any nearest police station.”

@flora_sibanda