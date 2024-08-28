Bulawayo woman takes advantage of OneMoney glitch, to steal ZiG136 442

Tarisiro [email protected]

A WOMAN from Bulawayo was arrested after taking advantage of a technical fault in NetOne’s One Money system, resulting in the theft of ZWG136, 442.

She was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for the offense. The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in a statement on X said, “The incident took place between May 10th and May 13th, 2024, when Clara Ncube (32) exploited a system error allowing mobile money transfers without deductions. To avoid detection, she made multiple transactions, each under the ZWG2 400 limit. NetOne has since fixed the error. The total amount stolen was ZWG136 442, with ZWG112 042 recovered.

Ncube was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment of which 6 months were suspended on condition she does not commit a similar offense, 6 months were suspended on condition that she pays ZWG24 400 as restitution to the complainant, 6 months on condition that the offender completes 211 hours of community service at Drill Hall CID Minerals.