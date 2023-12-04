Bulawayo works on provincial drug and substance abuse response strategy

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Metropolitan Province is integrating stakeholders to work on structuring a provincial drug and substance abuse response strategy which will complement the National Drug Master Plan, in the fight against drug abuse.

Zimbabwe is working towards a drug-free society through a drug master plan which will help the country achieve Vision 2030.

The Zimbabwe National Drug Master Plan offers an integrated and comprehensive approach that will address a range of drug-related issues.

It is with that background that Bulawayo Province wants to integrate all the stakeholders in the fight against drug and substance abuse to come up with a localised solution that will complement national efforts.

In an interview, on the sidelines of the drug and substance abuse awareness and engagement campaign at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica in Bulawayo on Friday, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Mr Paul Nyoni said there is a need to delve deep and see how to respond to the drug pandemic which is now threatening societies and national development.

He said drug and substance abuse is now a threat to the whole nation and needs a holistic approach to deal with it.

“We are here as a province to try and structure our response to say what we can do with various challenges that we have, what we are doing is to go through the whole list of five pillars, getting presentations, suggestions and criticism and plot new ways of responding to those challenges,” he said.

Mr Nyoni said from the presentations done during the meeting, 90 percent of the people at Ingutsheni Psychiatric Hospital are drug cases, where he said after going back to the society, they also find them back at the hospital within 30 to 60 days.

“This means there is something not working in our reintegration strategy, so those are some of the things we are trying to structure to say we have done all the rehabilitation process, what then do we do to sustain it?” he asked.

“One of the suggestions is that every denomination have a counselling facility, two or three denominations have already done that, we are going to be following up on that to say systematically from church to church can you respond to this strategy as we all agreed.”

He said there are going to be different strategies in different sectors which include residents’ associations, education, and police and these will be integrated to form the Provincial response master plan.

Mr Nyoni also said the key concern in drug issues was how these drugs manufactured outside the country are coming in and he said there might be the need to improve border controls in terms of new equipment which may be required to detect the drugs and he said when the drugs are already in the country there should be ways to detect the source.

He said there is a need to deal with the demand for drugs as he said the restoration of the original and traditional families which instils values in children is the first step.

“We need to go back to rebuilding our communities and our families for them to go back to the values because at the end of the day, the drug issue affects all of us in our communities. So, getting back to the communities and saying this is who we are, and these are our values and these values should be sold to our children, it’s one of the first steps to begin with to create a stronger human being,” he said.

The need to incorporate churches, families, communities, and other institutions in the fight against drug abuse was emphasised during the workshop, and collaboration was seen as the only way forward to overcome the problem.

One of the presenters Mr Mthulisi Moyo who is a public health professional and specialist in drug abuse intervention in communities said every stakeholder should come in, and say whatever they want to contribute to the master plan for the provincial drug and substance abuse response.

