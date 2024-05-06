Bulawayo youths find joy and inspiration in Acapella music session

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Youths from across Bulawayo gathered at the Family of God Church in the CBD last week to participate in an acapella listening session.

The event featured the award-winning Focus Acapella group performing alongside supporting acts such as Vocality, a contemporary acapella music group, The Peach, and Royal Family.

The audience was visibly energised when Focus Acapella took the stage, performing a selection of their tracks. The atmosphere reached its peak when they performed the Nigerian song “Nara Ekele Mo”.

Although Focus was the main act, Vocality impressed as a supporting act, drawing an enthusiastic response from the crowd with their performance of “Hlala nami” which turned the session into a spiritually charged event.

Modern Sikhuthele Ngwenya, the master of ceremony, expressed his delight at being part of such an enriching event.

“Focus Acapella music has taken us to a higher level. For a group that started in 2009, they have done very well. They began as a six-man group and later expanded to include a female voice, making them a unique nine-member ensemble. Before they travelled to Turkey, the group used to practice in my flat. They pride themselves on delivering a mesmerizing musical experience that transcends the boundaries of music. Their diverse repertoire spans from timeless classics to contemporary hits, and they are always expanding their portfolio to include new songs and styles,” he said.

Modern also highlighted the session’s role in engaging the youth positively, keeping them away from drug and substance abuse.

“We are enjoying ourselves here in Bulawayo, listening to Acapella. Imagine, many youths are involved in drugs and mischief, but here, they appreciate and realise that there is innocent amusement in Zimbabwe, in Africa, where we can enjoy ourselves without sinning before God,” he added.

Attendee Ntando Sibanda praised all the groups but had a special appreciation for Focus: “We are enjoying the session; all groups are amazing, but Focus is always my favourite,” she said.

Echoing Sibanda’s sentiments, Padwell Ndlovu from Njube Seventh Day Adventist Church also praised the event: “We are having a good time here at FOG Church with Focus Acapella. They are amazing, and I just hope everyone I know is here, as this is a blessing on top of blessings. I think we need more events of this nature as they uplift our souls and keep us close to God. However, today I will say the Vocality group shined and stole the session with their songs filled with powerful messages,” he concluded.