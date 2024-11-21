Bulawayo youths hold flash demonstration against Councillors’ corruption and TTI

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

Unidentified youths driving Honda Fit vehicles, displaying placards, held a flash demonstration this afternoon in front of City Hall over alleged corruption by councillors and the reckless clamping of cars by the city’s traffic management company, Tendy Three Investment (TTI).

In a convoy of seven vehicles, some of the placards read: “Let’s fight corruption in Bulawayo,” “One thing for sure, to hell with CCC,” “Bulawayo is zero tolerant to corruption,” “Asifuni bumbulu, no to CCC,” and “Citizens Coalition for Corruption.”

Upon arriving, they attracted attention from shoppers and council employees at City Hall when they drove their vehicles around the front office roundabout while honking their car horns.

“Enough is enough, we are tired of this corruption by these councillors who are supposed to shun such vices,” said one of the demonstrators.

Another protester expressed concern that councillors were demanding bribes of US$20,000, and was particularly disturbed that a deputy mayor was allegedly involved. However, he refused to identify himself.

One more demonstrator spoke out about the operations of TTI, calling them anti-resident, and accused its staff, especially the enforcers, of constantly demanding bribes.

“Another reason for our demonstration is the issue of TTI, whose staff are terrorising innocent motorists, including senior citizens. We are trying to make an honest living, but we end up going home with nothing as the little we make is taken by TTI through bribes,” he said.

The chairperson of the Bulawayo Residents’ Association (BURA), Mr Winos Dube, who was not part of the demonstration, suggested the youths were likely protesting against perceived wrongdoings in the council.

“I’m sure they are expressing frustration over what is not going well within the city,” said Mr Dube