Bulawayo’s Bridal & Lifestyle Fair returns

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE Bridal & Lifestyle Fair, a premier wedding and events exhibition, is set to return for its 2024 edition, at The Grand Vista on Saturday, promising an even bigger and better experience for all attendees.

This year’s edition aims to surpass expectations following the resounding success of the inaugural event held in 2019 at the Nesbitt Castle.

One of the organisers, Ngqabutho Mlotshwa popularly-known as “Umuntu Omkhulu” said the idea of the fair is to congregate players in the event-planning space.

“The Bridal & Lifestyle Fair aims to provide a platform for service providers and clients to meet and network, promoting events service providers and businesses in Bulawayo.

“The event also seeks to create a fun-filled day for all wedding enthusiasts, offering a unique opportunity to learn, be inspired and connect with industry experts,” he said.

Mlotshwa, who is a director of ceremonies, and director to Umuntu Omkhulu Hosting Services promised a host of activities for attendees on Saturday.

“This year’s edition promises to be an extravaganza, with exhibition creative displays showcasing the latest trends and innovations in the events industry, fashion shows featuring stunning bridal designs from local designers and entertainment from local bands and DJs to keep the atmosphere electric,” exclaimed “Umuntu Omkhulu”.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Mlotshwa mentioned that Hosting Services, Nosizo Choga’s 4Squared Events and ZimWeddings have joined forces to enhance the event experience and grow the events industry.

“4Squared Events and Umuntu Omkhulu Hosting services have demonstrated excellence in their work over the years, and ZimWeddings is proud to collaborate with us in this edition.”

Umuntu Omkhulu added that some of the seasoned providers to grace the event include, Heights Events Management, FutureLuv Sounds, Ern Photography, Flawless Entertainment, CNC, Sisae and Cake Fairy.

With Bulawayo’s reputation for curating top-notch events and entertainment gigs, the Bridal & Lifestyle Fair promises to resonate with fun lovers as lifestyle service providers meet the public. — @MbuleloMpofu