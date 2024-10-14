Bulawayo’s Coghlan Primary school pupils scoop Young Innovators Award at 13th Zimbabwe International Research Symposium with Smart Irrigation Robot

Online Writer

HARARE, Zimbabwe — The 13th Zimbabwe International Research Symposium, held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), recognised outstanding young scientists, including the exceptional duo from Coghlan Primary School in Bulawayo, Yandile Sibanda and Naomi Moonga.

The pair received the Outstanding Young Scientist – Primary School Award for their innovative project, “Smart Irrigation Primary YARO,” a self-irrigating robot designed to enhance agricultural efficiency.

YARO employs a sophisticated soil moisture sensing system to monitor moisture levels in the soil. When the moisture content drops below an optimal threshold, a red LED light activates, signalling dryness. Conversely, a green LED light indicates adequate moisture levels. The system’s moisture sensor communicates with a servo motor and buzzer, which work in tandem: the buzzer alerts the farmer that irrigation is commencing, while the servo motor opens the valve to allow water flow, ensuring timely and efficient irrigation.



Developed using the Arduino Uno IDE compiler and C++ programming language, YARO exemplifies the fusion of technology and agriculture, addressing the pressing need for smart farming solutions in Zimbabwe. The project not only showcases the creativity and technical skills of young innovators but also highlights the potential for technology to address local agricultural challenges.

The symposium, held under the Education 5.0 framework, aims to foster innovation and collaboration among young researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers. It serves as a vital platform for students to present their work and engage with a broader community, paving the way for future advancements in science and technology in Zimbabwe.