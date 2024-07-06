Bulawayo’s CTD makes a global splash… Innovative workshops get HundrED recognition

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

BULAWAYO’S Centre for Talent Development (CTD) is shaking up the education scene nationwide with their innovative Literature Performance-Based Workshops. The creative approach has even caught the eye of HundrED, a prestigious global organisation focused on educational innovation.

This recognition is a major win for CTD. Their workshops are now eligible to be featured in HundrED’s innovation collections and potentially even become part of their annual Global Collection. HundrED’s annual Global Collection, meticulously chosen by a panel of expert educators, showcases the top 100 most impactful and scalable education innovations that enhance students’ lives worldwide.

As a theatre organisation, CTD utilises live performances to create engaging and inclusive educational experiences. They’ve brought various local and international plays based on O and A-level literature texts to life, staging them for students across Bulawayo and the Matabeleland region. Some of the plays CTD has staged include Gogo Barbara Clara Nkala Makhalisa’s “Umhlaba lo!”, “Black Boy,” “Every Stone that Turns,” and even Shakespeare’s classic, “Romeo and Juliet”.

In an interview with Saturday Leisure, CTD co-founder Thabani Hilary Moyo expressed his gratitude to Jobert Ngwenya for facilitating their recognition by HundrED. “I didn’t know about HundrED, but because of my friend Jobert Ngwenya who’s an educator, I got to know of its existence. He told me about it and then I got an email from HundrED asking me to explain how our innovation is executed. That’s how we ended up getting the recognition.

“I’m beyond overwhelmed with happiness to see what we started ten years ago is bearing fruit. This is putting us on the map, right there with the best globally. “This is a step in the right direction for us. We hope to feature in the annual HundrED Global Collection,” he said. Moyo, who received an Honorary award at the 2023 edition of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAAs) for his contributions in the arts fraternity, has, together with Gift Chakuvinga and Philani Nyoni been equipping students with requisite skills to prepare for examinations.

Besides being a visual representation of the set books, CTD’s Literature-Based Workshops have created employment for youths, especially at a critical time when the deadly drug and substance abuse pandemic is threatening the youths. Quizzed on what has been the secret to success and longevity, Moyo cited humility and research.

“For everything to fall into play, careful research must not be overlooked especially looking at exotic set books which require us to have a language coach, say for example when we stage a Shakespearean play. Making sure that everything is well-researched has been the key for me though I have to admit that I always get nervous whenever we stage because I won’t be knowing the kind of response I’ll get from the audience.

“Also, the help that I got from Culture Fund gave us the much-needed nudge to execute our duties seamlessly,” he said. Moving forward, Moyo, who is a teacher, said CTD is preparing to venture into new workshops, which will be based on the new Heritage-based education curriculum and expanding to other provinces of Zimbabwe. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu