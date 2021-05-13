Bulawayo’s Effect hope to win Amazing Voices competition

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Effect, one of the two groups representing Zimbabwe at the Old Mutual Amazing Voices competition that is taking place in South Africa have their eyes set on winning the US$100 000 prize.

The singing competition which has 10 groups from South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Zimbabwe is nearing its finale with the two groups from Ghana having been voted out this past Sunday. Remaining groups are Nigeria’s 121 Selah, Kenya’s Vipaji and Malkeeya, South Africa’s Southern Six and Hush SA as well as the second group from Zimbabwe, The Unveiled.

The show is airing every Sunday on DStv channels – Zambezi Magic and Mzansi Magic at 5pm. Effect, a seven-member pop group with roots in Bulawayo comprises Xolani “X-Mile” Ndlovu, Obey Moyo, Toni Q Moyo, Vezumbuso Bhebhe, Qobolwakhe Nyoni, Nkanyiso “Nkasto” Gumbo and Ngonidzashe “Nino” Musiniwa. Interestingly, Nkasto and Nino are making a return to the show as they are former members of Family Voices, the group which represented the country at the competition last year.

According to the group’s bio, the group is not limited to one genre as they create interesting contemporary accapela sounds of pop, RnB and even ministers through gospel music.

Chronicling their journey to the Old Mutual Amazing Voices competition, Effect spokesperson, Nino said the group was formed in August last year.

“Sometime in July 2020, an idea of creating a new acapella group came through Nkasto who then shared it with me. The idea came at a time when we had left Family Voices.We shared the same musical vision and so we shared it with other interested vocalists, Larry Mukondo, Oscar Mukaro, Nkosilamandla Ncube, Vezumbuso Bhebhe and Qobolwakhe Nyoni,” said Nino.

Fortunately, the other guys agreed to come on board leading to the formation of Effect. After the group was formed, Nino said calls for participants for the Old Mutual Amazing Voices competition were made and the group, without hesitating, decided to submit their video.

“Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, groups interested in joining the Amazing Voices competition were told to send video clips of them singing to the Old Mutual website. We submitted ours on the deadline on November 26 as we spent time perfecting it. Weeks later, we got an email saying we had qualified for the physical auditions in Harare,” said Nino.

After the elation of being shortlisted, the group travelled to Harare to audition. “The physical auditions were on December 12 and we travelled to Harare at night. We didn’t sleep as we arrived in the capital early in the morning feeling tired. We auditioned in the afternoon and despite being tired and nervous, we gave the judges (Thembalami and MisRed) an energetic performance. They were impressed with our versatility and energy and we made it through to the grand stage in South Africa,” said Nino.

However, the group was dealt a major blow, after they qualified as three of their members, did not have passports to travel. The Government was not issuing travel documents then meaning the three could not secure passports in time because of the backlog at the Register General’s office.

“Unfortunately,” Nino said, “three members who auditioned for Amazing Voices could not travel to SA. That’s when we called upon Xolani, Obey and Toni to join Effect in order to keep the ship sailing.

“It was hard for us to come to terms with the fact that we were going to be starting from scratch in terms of preparation for the Amazing Voices competition. But there was nothing we could do about it.” Nino said this did not mean that the three had replaced those left behind.

“The three who were added have joined the group and we’re now one. Our brothers who didn’t manage to travel to South Africa just passed on the stick to the new brothers who were able to be in South Africa.

“It’s like a relay and we’re still one team. The starter is equally as important as the finisher,” said Nino.

While in South Africa, the group, according to Nino, had to prepare again for the big stage as they were not familiar with each other, something that was quite challenging.

He however thanked God that they connected quickly and are now working hard to impress the judges, Africa and the world that is watching.

“We made sure we learnt the songs quickly despite the pressure. We were the only ones who were underprepared meaning we had to put more effort and work 10 times harder than others. I’m glad we made it through the last episode as it was really tough for us, but we performed to our best,” he said.

Watching them perform this past Sunday, one could not tell that the group had makeshift members as they blended well together. The group performed a soulful rendition of H.E.R ft Daniel Caesar’s Best Part that was led by X-Mile and Obey Moyo. Their performance seemed great but the judges had reservations.

One of the judges, Kenyan Fila Tuju who speaks his mind said he was not impressed by the performance.

“This is a very interesting group. You guys are spending too much time trying to impress the girls and that’s not going to work. I’m sorry to tell you this, it’s going to end in tears,” Tuju said.

Another judge, Vusi Nova while concurring with Tuju that that was not the group’s best performance said: “If I’m being honest last week’s performance was 100 times better than this one. I disagree with Fila when he says this (serenading girls) won’t work for you because it’s going to work.

“The girls are going to love this, but don’t be comfortable. Find a way to make sure every week you take it a notch up. If you do that, we’ll see you guys at the final.”

With the voting power lying in the judges’ hands, for now, Effect may want to pull up their socks if they are serious about bringing the US$100 000 home as they are facing very stiff competition from Nigeria’s 121 Selah which has been very consistent.