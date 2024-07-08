BULAWAYO’S fitness trainer Tapiwanashe Zimhamba donates soccer uniforms to children and adults living in the streets

Shingai Dhlamini – [email protected]

BULAWAYO’S fitness trainer Tapiwanashe Zimhamba has donated soccer uniforms to children and adults living in the streets.

Zimhamba is the founder of Next Level (NXTLZL) a sports apparel, he is a fitness instructor as well, model, and actor who is also a certified accountant.

He has big plans to open multiple gyms around the world to positively impact as many people as possible.

The drive which was started by NXTLVL, to provide meals to the homeless at the corner of George Silundika and 9th Avenue has developed into something bigger than just meals.

Zimhamba said that as NXTLVL, to fight the evil of drugs and substance abuse in the streets of Bulawayo they have decided to play football.

“NXTLVL has decided to introduce football to the streets, this comes after we saw that it is not enough to give them food only but something else to do as a form of rehabilitation and entertainment.

“We decided to get two sets of kits so that they can play football and have something to look forward to, mostly it’s to keep them occupied and also give them a reason to live,” said Zimhamba.

He said that his aim with this initiative is to have more teams getting involved and develop it into a league.

Zimhamba said he wishes to see this programme reach great heights in the future.

“As NXTLVL we wish that this programme reaches higher levels where we eventually seek to build a place for these people to live and start life skills which will be efficient in their wellbeing,” he said.

Zimhamba also seeks assistance from the corporate world who might want to help in his quest to clean the streets of Bulawayo through sports.

‘’I have been posting on my social media platforms requesting donations from well-wishers, people are donating the little they have and I’m also adding to what I have, I’m hopeful that this programme will reach its maximum and help the people,” he said.