Bulawayo’s most influential people: According to our readers

Raymond Jaravaza, Showbiz Correspondent

WE were praised, appreciated and also ridiculed and scorned after we published a list of Bulawayo’s most influential people.

Through social media and on the streets of Bulawayo people gathered in agreement and in disagreement as they debated the list.

Today we publish your thoughts on who you think deserves to be on the list of the city’s top influencers.

The list was long, Bulawayo has so many illustrious sons and daughters who make this city tick – we had no choice but to trim it down.

Solomon Mguni – Bulawayo Mayor

The city of Bulawayo has the cleanest water and is rated one of the most beautiful cities in the country and it’s all thanks to Mayor Solomon Mguni and his team. He deserves the recognition. – Sukoluhle Mpala from Cowdray Park.

Pathisa Nyathi, historian and author

How could you leave out Pathisa Nyathi in your list? Growing up my history teacher always used to say that if we wanted to know the history of Bulawayo and anything to do with the Ndebele culture, Pathisa Nyathi was the person to go. – Amanda Ncube.

Cont Mhlanga (late) – playwright and arts guru

Beatar Mangethe (late), Sandra Ndebele and other artistes who are the best in Bulawayo were discovered by Cont Mhlanga. Please Chronicle, respect us and add the late Mdala on the list. – Susan Mbuyazwe.

Patience Phiri – media personality

She inspired my younger sister to go into the media industry but I had no idea who she was until I started watching her show called Queening with the Empress on YouTube. She is also cute.

– Bongani

Nyasha Mtamangira – TV presenter and fashionista

She is our very own Bonang Matheba (South African award-winning television presenter, radio personality, actress and social media personality). I like the way she started her own clothing brand while she is still working for ZBC (Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation). – Melody Wafawanaka.

Solwayo Ngwenya – gynaecologist and Mpilo Hospital acting chief executive officer

No one knew how to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and everyone in Zimbabwe relied on Professor Solwayo Ngwenya for information. I’m surprised how the Chronicle did not put him on the list of the most popular and influential people in Bulawayo. – Margaret Mlilo, Entumbane suburb.

Kenneth Mhlophe

Morning. On your list of personalities who put Bulawayo on the map, can you also consider Kenneth Mhlophe of Nokel Security together with Dr Tafadzwa Matsika, founder of the Megafest Business Awards. – Patrick Jambwa in South Africa.

Qhubani Moyo, KeYona TV boss

Now Bulawayo has a radio and television station and Qhubani Moyo made it all possible. If he doesn’t make it on the list of the most respected people in Bulawayo then I don’t respect your list. – Mlungisi Mathe in Australia.

Beauty Bhulu – hotelier and Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) national committee executive for Bulawayo lodges.

I’m a woman and I’m inspired by Beauty Bhulu who runs Glen Lodge. Women are born leaders and Mrs Bhulu is an inspiration. – Siphiwe Ndiweni in Botswana.

Phathisani Nkomo – nightclub proprietor

Maybe nightclub owners don’t deserve to be on your list but Phathisani Nkomo employs a lot of people in his nightclubs and I think he deserves to be on your list because his businesses are feeding a lot of families. Bulawayo businesspeople who create jobs deserve a place in your list, thank you.

Mandlenkosi in Pumula East.

Lilian Bwanya – church leader

I’m a member of Spirit Filled Ministries and I think that Apostle Bwanya deserves to be on your list. How many women are leading their churches in Bulawayo? It’s time we celebrate female leaders like Apostle Bwanya. – Anonymous.

Sithembiso Nyoni

In the year 2002 I attended a meeting at Rainbow Hotel where Minister Sithembiso Nyoni advised us women to go into business and her ministry promised to assist us with money and today I’m a beneficiary of her good work. – Priscilla Murombe in Njube.

Noel Eric “Mbokodo” York, (late) – abattoir owner and cattleman

The day I heard that Mbokodo had died, I was pained as if I had lost my own relative. My father was a farmer and he taught me everything about farming. We have sold more than 200 cattle at Mbokodo’s abattoir and I don’t think there is anyone who doesn’t know the late Mbokodo in Bulawayo. – Anonymous.

Benkosi “BK” Maphosa – radio presenter

I love Skyz Metro and I listen to my favourite radio station every morning when I drive to work. One of my favourite presenters is BK Maphosa. If everyone in Bulawayo listened to our own radio station then they would agree with me that BK is good. – Mlungisi in Old Pumula.

Sarah Mpofu – modelling agency owner and businesswoman

My daughter started modelling at a young age and a friend recommended Sarah Mpofu and I was not disappointed. She is a successful businesswoman who inspires a lot of women. Please add her to your list. – Anonymous.

Ruth Ncube – former ZITF chairperson

Please include Ruth Ncube in your list. Women are not celebrated enough when they lead big companies and it’s not fair. She has worked hard for the city of Bulawayo and deserves to be mentioned in your list. – Memory in South Africa.

Gift Banda – acting Zifa president and businessman

I played for Njube Sundowns and Bra G always made sure that we were paid on time every time we won our games and I still respect that man up to now. He has Bulawayo at heart and I wish most businesspeople could help out the youths by sponsoring football teams just like Gift Banda did many years ago. – Anonymous.

Jeys Marabini – musician

I left Zimbabwe 10 years ago but I make sure that I always listen to every song that Jeys releases. I wish we could support him more and show him that we appreciate the love that he has for the city of Bulawayo. – Prince Maleka in Pretoria.

Albert Nyathi

Growing up I watched ZTV and I loved Albert Nyathi’s song called Senzeni Na? It was nice knowing that a Bulawayo musician was loved all over the country. It’s a good list that you compiled by why did you leave out Albert Nyathi? @RaymondJaravaza