Bulawayo’s mural maestro… Art and activism in perfect harmony

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

BULAWAYO, a city brimming with artistic talent, houses a remarkable individual who has made it his lifestyle to bring forth aesthetic and thought-provoking art onto the city’s walls. Meet Leeroy “Spinx” Brittain, a mural artist with a penchant for stirring up conversations through his captivating creations.

Spinx is now on the verge of curating his first street art exhibition, titled The Death of Africa?, which aims to tackle pressing issues such as skin bleaching, xenophobia, substance abuse and other topical concerns. Scheduled to commence next month in Harare, this exhibition promises to be a powerful showcase of artistic activism.

Often referring to himself as a “rebel for a cause,” Spinx delivered an eye-catching reggae-infused performance at the last edition of Munch & Sip in April, leaving audiences in awe.

In an interview with Saturday Chronicle, he shared the story of his artistic journey, attributing his love for reggae and hip-hop as the driving force behind his creativity.

“Back in the day, I started rapping and singing, but as I grew older, I discovered my true self and settled for reggae and dancehall as I believed these genres would resonate with a broader audience. I felt that rap music wasn’t fully appreciated by mature listeners due to certain stereotypes associated with the genre such as vulgar language.”

The freestyle performance at Munch & Sip provided Spinx with an opportunity to showcase his musical talent beyond his well-known murals. It acted as a springboard, motivating him to create more music for the people.

“It complements my ‘Black or White’ alter-ego when I’m on the wall. I’m Spinx when I’m on the microphone.”

While tying up loose ends for his upcoming street art exhibition, he expressed his readiness to embark on this new artistic venture.

In 2008, Brittain embraced the can and spray-painted his way to becoming one of the most sought-after mural artists in town. Being part of the

“Kingdom of Cyphers” enabled him to marry his two passions — graffiti and rapping — on the streets of Makokoba. Presently, Spinx believes that free-styling in songs retains a sense of authenticity that composed lyrics often lack. He is hard at work in the studio, collaborating with rapper Lynden Lungu.

Spinx revealed: “I’m an experimental person, and I love pushing the boundaries of my abilities. In the studio, I’ve been free-styling on different genres that deviate from what people would consider the norm.”

Renowned for his murals featuring Soneni Gwizi, Sandra Ndebele, Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda, Busi Ncube, Mbo Mahocs, Berita and Stella Nkomo, located at the corner of 4th Ave and Jason Moyo in Bulawayo, Spinx has also left his artistic mark on the interior of the Red Cafe. He envisions himself as a trailblazer in the world of mural artistry, having conducted workshops for the Shoko Festival and the Harare International Festival of the Arts in the past, inspiring emerging artists like CaliGraph along the way.

Spinx acknowledges that he faced initial doubt from both the public and the corporate world as many regarded graffiti as mere vandalism rather than a powerful movement aimed at beautifying spaces and spreading knowledge. However, with perseverance, he managed to convince corporates to embrace this art form.

Recently, Spinx worked his magic on the walls of Ford Dulys in Harare, giving it a remarkable facelift. Alongside CaliGraph, he created a mural in Luveve 5’s KoMpofu shops, paying tribute to the late Cal_Vin. Spinx’s creativity knows no bounds. He was also the mastermind behind the King Lobengula-Mbuya Nehanda mural, portraying the patriarch and monarch embracing each other on the council wall at the corner of Fife Street and 8th Avenue.

Last year, Spinx received the Visual Arts award at the Zim Hip Hop Awards, a recognition he believed was long overdue. But his talents extend beyond the realm of visual arts. He has also mastered the art of cooking and considers himself a multi-talented individual. His favourite cuisines include Italian and Mexican, with a dash of hot chilli as his secret ingredient.

While Spinx may bask in the public eye, he cherishes his solitude, finding it essential to truly discover his authentic self without the influence of others. The passion for art and music runs deep in the Brittain family, as Spinx has involved his wife and children in both graffiti and music. In fact, his upcoming album will even feature his 12-year-old daughter, Latifah. The Brittain family breathes ink and melody, constantly pushing boundaries and creating art that resonates with audiences on a profound level. — @MbuleloMpofu