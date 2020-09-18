Bulawayo’s own Daboe monetises single launch in style

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO born and Capetown based gospel musician Daboluhle “Daboe” Ncube launched his single titled Tsitsi Dzake in style yesterday night through an online platform where it was auctioned off by an active audience.

The song features award winning musicians Mai Mwamuka and Minister Lindani. It was recorded at Knowledge Studios in Capetown by producer Knowledge Masuku and is available on iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, YouTube, TikTok and Amazon.

Speaking from his Capetown base shortly after the single was auctioned for R1160, US$60 and RTGS$2000, Daboe said: “The single came about after I had a dream singing the song with Mai Mwamuka and Minister Lindani and people were healed and revived so we decided to go ahead and record the song. The song is all about giving praise and honour to God.”

Daboe started his music career in 2014 with a group called Shalom Worshipers and in June 2015 he released his first album titled Makabongwe uJehovah.

He has worked and shared the stage with the likes of Rev Chivaviro (Ebenezer hitmaker), Min Lindani Masuku and Nceku just to name few.

He has one album and two singles titled Usizo Lwami and Tsitsi Dzake.

– @mthabisi_mthire