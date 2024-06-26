Bulawayo’s POWER Sessions spotlight men’s mental health through poetry and comedy

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

POWER Sessions is set to host its sixth spoken word show featuring poetry and comedy this evening at the Harvest House International Church in Bulawayo. The show aims to raise awareness about the importance of men’s mental health.

The event will run under the theme “Men’s Mental Health is Wealth”, addressing stereotypes surrounding men’s mental health. Poet Chester launched this initiative in February last year, and sessions have been held every last Wednesday of each month since then.

Frank Chirisa stated that the event’s goal is to celebrate and promote men’s mental health.

“We celebrate men’s mental health this month and want to educate them on the importance of vulnerability. We’ve realised that many men are suffering in silence and have turned to suicide and drugs to cope with mental health issues,” he said.

Chirisa added that each month features new themes for the POWER Sessions.

“We have different monthly themes and a rotation of acts, including comedy, poetry, music, beatboxing, and magic.”

Artists featured in this session include Iconic, Tye the Royal, D’Juni, TBeats, Major, and Hirev.

He further mentioned that he has an upcoming comedy special in the works.