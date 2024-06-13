Bulawayo’s “Private School” old school music event returns

DJ Prince Eskhosini was among the DJs who rocked crowds at the Private School inaugural event

Sipepisiwe Moyo

[email protected]

An event celebrating old school music, named ‘Private School’ which debuted in Bulawayo last year is set to return for its second edition at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre on July 7.

Several DJs who are yet to be unveiled, will rotate on the decks, captivating the audience with nostalgic old school RnB and Hip Hop tracks.

Organisers emphasised that ‘Private School’ is strictly dedicated to old school music with the event exclusively for attendees aged 23 years and above.

“This event is a tribute to old school music lovers of Hip-Hop and RnB genres. We adhere strictly to our music policy. Attendees are encouraged to secure tickets early as seating is limited. Come prepared to relive the sounds of the 90s,” they highlighted.

The inaugural edition was a hit with attendees reliving memories from yesteryear, and the forthcoming edition promises nothing less.