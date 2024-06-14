Bulawayo’s Stopover bar to temporarily close doors for upgrades

Sipepisiwe Moyo

[email protected]

After successfully hosting DJ Slimzar’s birthday bash last weekend, Stopover Bar & Restaurant in Bulawayo will hold its final event to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, before closing for renovations.

The event will run from 2pm to 10pm, featuring a line-up of DJs including Prince Eskhosini, Slimza, Omllet, Zulu DHM, Slim T, Ndoe, Dominic, and Phantom Serge.

Announcing the winter shutdown on Facebook, management stated, “Stop Over Bar & Restaurant will be closed for renovations with immediate effect. However, the Off Sales window will remain open throughout the renovation period.”

The establishment has garnered popularity in the city as a hub for quality entertainment, hosting numerous exciting events like House in the CBD, which has become a crowd favourite.