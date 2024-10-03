Bulawayo’s Swazy blends faith and music in EP, “Chasing the Sun”

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

SWAZY, an artiste from Bulawayo, is gearing up for the release of her EP, set to drop on October 18.

Known for her unique blend of genres – ranging from R&B to trap and reggae, Swazy, began her artistic journey as a poetess in primary school.

“I started writing poetry and even won a few awards,” she recalls.

Her transition to music came after a significant spiritual awakening in 2018, leading her to take rap seriously. By 2021, she committed to pursuing music full-time, driven not by her upbringing in Bulawayo but by what she described as divine intervention.

A pivotal moment in her youth was witnessing a captivating DJ performance that sparked her curiosity about music.

“That moment created the drive that helped me grow my skill set,” she explained.

This curiosity fuelled her desire for instrument lessons, although financial constraints prevented her from pursuing formal training. Describing her musical style as “alternative”, Swazy emphasised its unpredictability.

“My sound has evolved as I’ve grown and matured in faith,” she noted, pointing out that her music adapts to the seasons of inspiration she receives from God.

With the upcoming EP, titled, “Chasing the Sun”, listeners can expect themes centred around faith and personal struggles. The title metaphorically represents the pursuit of a deeper relationship with Jesus.

“It’s a race filled with trials, but definitely worth the journey,” she shared. The EP promises to resonate with listeners, exploring feelings akin to those of biblical figures like Job, Paul, and David.

Collaboration plays a significant role in Swazy’s music, and this EP features contributions from producer Sisa from Bulawayo, Harare-based songwriter Jason Gwanzura, and singer Elizabeth Tendai. Together, they enhance the EP’s rich soundscape.

Swazy’s lyrics often carry uplifting messages, rooted in her personal experiences with Christ. She believes that every believer’s life is a testament to God’s mercy, stating, “Everything I do is centred on God, and I hope listeners understand that He is always within reach.”

Reflecting on her previous success, Swazy recalls the impact of her single, “Numb My Pain”, which topped Khulumani FM’s RapLab chart show for over three months.

“That recognition definitely grew my platform,” she said gratefully.

However, her journey has not been without challenges; her earlier release, “Lose Control”, faced low streaming numbers but ultimately encouraged her to persist. Her creative process often takes place in her car, where she finds solitude to experiment with beats and lyrics.

“Creating music is therapy for me,” Swazy explained, emphasising the importance of expressing her emotions through song. Her background as a sound engineer and creative director lets her meticulously craft her music, ensuring high-quality production.

As she prepares for her EP release, Swazy has a clear message for fans: “It’s okay to be in love with God. Loving God is not uncool; it’s actually great.”

She encourages her audience to support her by streaming her music and sharing their favourite tracks with friends.

Looking ahead, Swazy’s primary goal is not accolades or festival appearances, but rather to have her music touch hearts worldwide, bringing healing and wisdom to those in need.

