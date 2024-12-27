Bulawayo’s tourist spots buzz with festive cheer

TOURIST attractions in and around Bulawayo were teeming with activity on Christmas Day as hordes of local and international visitors flocked to iconic destinations to celebrate the holiday in unique and memorable ways.

From the serene granite hills of Matopos National Park to the ancient stone walls of Khami Ruins, the festive spirit was profound, blending Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage with the joy of Christmas.

A Chronicle news crew visited Matopos National Park, a Unesco World Heritage Site, and it was the epicentre of activity as families and adventurers gathered to enjoy the breathtaking landscape. The park’s iconic granite hills, ancient caves, and tranquil Maleme Dam provided the perfect backdrop for holiday celebrations.

Families set up colourful picnic spots near Maleme Dam, grilling meat over open flames while children played and laughed.

For many, Christmas morning began with a hike up the iconic World’s View, where the panoramic vistas of the park offered a perfect start to the day. Children laughed and played, their voices echoing through the valleys, while adults took in the tranquillity of the surroundings.

“We chose Matopos to celebrate Christmas because of its peace and beauty,” said Mr Stanslas Chafunya, who travelled from Harare with his family.

“We’ve had a wonderful time exploring the World’s View and the ancient rock paintings. Our country is so beautiful, and this has been a great day of fun.”

Cultural enthusiasts visited Jikweni Craft Centre, though the marketplace, known for its vibrant display of traditional crafts and souvenirs, experienced lower business activity this year.

“In previous years, we recorded brisk business from international tourists, but this year has been slow. The craft centre is our source of income and we raise money for school fees during this time of the year through selling artefacts to visitors in Matopos,” said Mr Artwell Ndlovu, chairperson of the centre.

The marketplace comprises 57 traders selling crafts, beadwork, and traditional souvenirs to curious tourists.

For Mr Fanuel Mahachi from Bulawayo, Matopos is a perfect place for outdoor life.

“We are here as a family and we just decided to gather as a family in a quiet and serene environment and Matopos was our first choice.

“In my case, this is not my first time visiting this place, but I brought my in-laws from South Africa and the United Kingdom and it’s their first time in Matopos and they seem to be enjoying the scenic drive and caves and Maleme Dam,” he said.

Bulawayo provincial medical director, Dr Maphios Siamuchembu also took time from his busy schedule to visit the magnificent Matopos.

“Today being Christmas Day, I decided to take my family to Matopos to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature away from the hustle and bustle of city life. We visited the national park, Rhodes’ grave, the rock paintings and caves and it was such a great experience,” he said.

“As Zimbabweans, it is important to appreciate the beauty of our country by visiting such places and promoting domestic tourism.”

Another visitor, Mrs Alice Ndlovu from Gwanda said: “I’ve always wanted to spend Christmas here. The peace and beauty of this place make it the perfect spot to reflect on the year and spend quality time with family.”

A couple visiting from the United Kingdom, Sarah and James Collins were equally enchanted as they shared their excitement.

“This is our first Christmas in Africa, and it’s magical. The landscape is stunning, and the people are so warm and welcoming,” said Sarah.

For Mr Achidaishe Simari, a local day tripper, visiting Matopos was a reminder of the joy that comes from connecting with nature and each other during the holiday season.

The festive spirit was palpable at picnic spots near Maleme Dam, where families set up colourful blankets and feasted on traditional and Western dishes. The aroma of braai filled the air as groups cooked meat over open flames, adding to the celebratory vibe.

For the adventurous, guided game drives offered a chance to spot wildlife, including rhinos, zebras, and giraffes, adding an element of thrill to the celebrations. Young children squealed in delight as they caught glimpses of baboons playfully swinging through the trees.

Matopos National Park has a wide diversity of fauna. Game include white rhinos, sable, antelopes, impala, bush-bucks and leopards.

The national park contains the world’s densest population of leopards due to the abundance of hyrax, which

make up 50 percent of their diet.

Matopos National Park contains the highest concentration of black eagles, and breeding pairs of these birds, worldwide.

At Khami Monument, another Unesco World Heritage Site, the atmosphere was equally vibrant. Families and history buffs gathered to explore the intricate dry-stone architecture and learn about the site’s cultural significance.

“It’s like stepping back in time while celebrating the present,” said Ms Ntombizodwa Moyo, a Bulawayo resident who brought her family for a day of exploration.

“We wanted to do something different this Christmas, and Khami Ruins is perfect. It’s peaceful, educational, and beautiful.”

Picnic areas near the ruins were lively as families unpacked hampers filled with festive meals. Children played games on the grassy patches, while adventurous visitors explored scenic trails and climbed stone terraces for stunning views.

Some visitors climbed to the top of the stone terraces to enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the site, capturing photos to commemorate their unique Christmas experience.

Khami Monument, which was abandoned during the Ndebele incursions of the 19th century, is composed of a complex series of platforms of dry-stone walled structures, emulating a later development of Stone Age culture.

Zimbabwe’s tourism sector has recovered post-Covid-19, to an estimated 1,7 million arrivals in 2024. Tourism receipts grew by 24 percent from January to September 2024, mainly driven by increased international arrivals, domestic spending, and enhanced marketing efforts.

Government policies such as suspension of duty on approved tourism equipment for refurbishment and suspension of duty on vehicles for tour and safari operators have aided the growth of the industry visa facilitation, investments in tourism infrastructure, the hosting of both domestic and international events, as well as tourism product diversification.

To support the operations of the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube set aside ZWG294,6 million when he announced the 2025 National Budget to enable the ministry to advance the growth of the sector, as well as establish the country as a tourist destination of choice.

On the outlook, the industry is projected to grow by 4,3 percent in 2025, benefiting from enhanced visa facilitation, investments in tourism infrastructure, the hosting of both domestic and international events, as well as tourism product diversification.