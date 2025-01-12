Bulawayo’s Water Crisis Deepens Amid Urban Expansion

Online writer

BULAWAYO is grappling with a severe water crisis, exacerbated by declining abstraction volumes from its supply dams and the city’s rapid expansion over the past two decades.

The development of new suburbs, including Cowdray Park, Emganwini, Pumula South, Mahatshula, and Selborne Park, has significantly increased the demand for water. However, the city’s water supply infrastructure has struggled to keep pace, leading to acute shortages and extended water-shedding schedules.

Data from the latest Council report indicates a sharp decline in water abstraction volumes in 2024 compared to the years begining 2021. In April 2024, abstraction volumes fell below 4 million cubic meters, a significant drop from nearly 6 million cubic meters in April 2022. This downward trend has persisted throughout the year, raising concerns about the city’s ability to meet the escalating water demand.

The expansion of suburbs such as Cowdray Park, which now hosts over 25 000 households, has placed immense pressure on the existing water supply infrastructure. The 110mm PVC pipeline serving Cowdray Park is insufficient, resulting in low water pressure and, in some cases, complete lack of access to running water for residents.

In response to the crisis, President Mnangagwa approved the formation of a 20-member Bulawayo Water Technical Committee in November 2024. Chaired by Dr Annatoria Chinyama, the committee’s mandate is to oversee the rapid improvement of water and sanitation services within a 100-day period. Key tasks include rehabilitating the Mzingwane Dam booster station to increase water delivery from 125 megalitres per day to 175 megalitres per day, upgrading the Cowdray Park water mainline to ensure adequate water pressure, and ensuring the sustainable operation of the Nyamandlovu Aquifer to supply 16 megalitres per day.

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has implemented stringent water-shedding schedules, extending cuts to 130 hours per week as of October 2024. Even previously exempted areas, such as the central business district and industrial zones, are now subjected to water cuts when power cuts and equipment breakdowns hit supply resevoirs. While these measures aim to conserve the limited water supply, they have led to residents resorting to unsafe water sources, raising public health concerns.

Efforts are underway to rehabilitate critical infrastructure. The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has embarked on a programme to equip and bring back on board at least 34 boreholes at the Nyamandlovu Aquifer. This initiative is expected to restore water production to 20 megalitres per day, improving supplies to some western suburbs. However, challenges such as vandalism of infrastructure have previously hampered these efforts.

The construction of Lake Gwayi-Shangani is anticipated to provide a permanent solution to Bulawayo’s water woes. Once completed, the dam is expected to significantly boost the city’s water supply, supporting both residential needs and industrial growth. However, the project has faced delays, and its completion is crucial for the city’s sustainable development.

While the Government’s interventions demonstrate a commitment to addressing the water crisis, their efficacy depends on timely implementation and maintenance. Short-term measures like water-shedding provide immediate relief but are not sustainable in the long run. Infrastructure rehabilitation offers medium-term solutions but requires protection against vandalism and consistent funding. The success of the Lake Gwayi-Shangani project is pivotal for a long-term resolution but hinges on overcoming logistical and financial challenges.

Bulawayo’s water crisis is a multifaceted challenge intensified by urban expansion and declining water abstraction. A combination of short-term, medium-term, and long-term interventions is essential to ensure a consistent and safe water supply for the city’s residents. The timely execution and maintenance of these measures, along with community engagement in water conservation, are critical to mitigating the crisis and supporting Bulawayo’s growth.