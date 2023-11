Bulawayo’s water crisis- Government to appoint committee to look into issue

Residents in Bulawayo queue for water.

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Government is tomorrow expected to appoint a technical committee to look into Bulawayo’s water problems.

Bulawayo is experiencing acute water challenges for years.

Low dam levels and vandalism have compounded the Bulawayo water crisis.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka is expected to announce the technical committee.