Bulawayo’s Zebra Revolution partner’s with US Vision 2 Africa

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

ZIFA Southern Region Division One outfit Zebra Revolution has entered into a partnership with United States of America (USA) based Vision 2 Africa all in a bid to support local youth sporting and academic empowerment.Zebra Revolution is owned by ex-Highlanders player and Zimbabwe international Mkhokheli Dube.

Vision 2 Africa was co-founded by Nyasha Dube and Sali Mugala.Speaking from his base in the USA, Nyasha said: “Yes we have entered into a partnership with Zebra Revolution and we hope to have more partners in the future as long as they share the same vision as us of empowering the youth and giving them opportunities.”

Vision2Africa is not only bent on just shaping soccer careers but transforming lives and their mission is to unearth the abundant talent scattered across the communities of Southern Africa and provide aspiring young players with the opportunity of a lifetime – a soccer scholarship in the US.

In Southern Africa, they envision a future where every child with a passion for soccer has the chance to pursue their dreams while obtaining a valuable university degree.

They believe that education is the key to unlocking endless possibilities, providing versatility and opening doors to a world of opportunities beyond the soccer field.

The Tshabalala-bred Dube, who also had a playing stint at South Africa’s Amazulu, local clubs FC Platinum and Bulawayo City, who benefited from a US soccer scholarship, emphasised on the importance of education alongside football.

Dube, who studied Business Administration and Communications during his time in the US, said he was feeling on top of the world that Vision2 Africa has identified him as their head recruiter in Zimbabwe and strategic partner.

“I’m hoping that we change as many lives for the student-athletes. The vision that keeps me going is clear as we look to empower the youth and change lives. It’s all about giving another human being a chance to change their lives and fulfill their desire,” said Dube.

“As for having Vision2Africa partnering with Zebra Revolution, it is a great opportunity for the club to show that we not catering to football-talented athletes only but to academics as well because our goal is to create great human beings in the society.”

Dube made waves in the USA Major Soccer League (MLS) with New England Revolution and Chicago Fire. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Zebra Revolution drew nil all with Casym as they are yet to taste defeat in three outings.

The league’s seasoned campaigners ZPC Hwange posted their third consecutive win of the season after getting the better of Ajax Hotspurs on a 3-0 scoreline to remain as the pacesetters.

ZPC Hwange are tied on nine points with former Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Bulawayo City who thumped Victoria Falls City 3-0.

ZPC Hwange sit on the apex of the log standings courtesy of a superior goal difference.

League returnees Zimbabwe Saints, perched on position three, drew one nil with Mosi Rovers and they are now on seven points.Jordan Sinnott edged Bosso90 2-1 in a match that was played in Filabusi while Ronald Kaunda was on target when Adachi beat Nkayi United 1-0.

DRC United’s Treaty Ndoro and Albert Zarika were both on target when they beat Talen Vision 2-0.

Southern Region Division One

Nkayi Utd Vs Bosso 90 (White City B Arena), Mainline FC Vs Jordan FC( Dingimuzi), Vic Falls City FC vs Indlovu Iyanyathela (Chinotimba), ZPC Hwange Vs Bulawayo City (Chakona), Zebra Revolution vs Ajax Hotspurs (White City B Arena), Zim Saints Vs Casmyn FC (White City), Talen Vision Vs Mosi Rovers (Filabusi Gvt), Adachi Vs DRC Utd (White City)-@FungaiMuderere.