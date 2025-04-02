Bulilima district schools face alarming theft of donated computers

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

SCHOOLS in Bulilima district have seen several computers donated to them in the government’s schools’ computerisation programme being stolen, a situation that has sparked significant concern regarding the security of educational resources and the impact on students’ access to technology.

According to statistics provided by the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the district has documented 60 stolen laptops, with 36 recovered while 24 remain missing.

At Nopemano Primary School, out of 30 donated laptops, nine were stolen, and none have yet been recovered.

Similarly, Mathambo Primary School reported the loss of all 10 computers, with only one found. Malalume Secondary School experienced a theft of four out of 30 laptops, and Mangubo Primary School reported the loss of three from their set of 10 laptops, with no recoveries to date.

Notably, Mnigau Primary School emerged as one of the largest beneficiaries nationwide, receiving 40 laptops; however, 37 were stolen, 35 were successfully recovered.

Addressing attendees at the handover ceremony of 10 laptops, one printer, one whiteboard and one projector at Bezu Primary School recently, ICT Deputy Minister urged the school stakeholders to safeguard the donation as the world now evolves around such gadgets.

He said President Emmerson Mnangagwa is making strides in ensuring that all schools countrywide have a computer laboratory, and such is a mission his Ministry is pursuing.

Bulilima District Schools Inspector Mr Gobile Gobile said:

“We are urging the School Heads to secure all computer rooms so that thieves do not get access to the gadgets,” he said.

