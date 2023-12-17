Bulilima district set for massive projects to accelerate job creation and rural development

Mthabisi Tshuma recently in Mlomwe, Bulilima

IN line with the Second Republic’s commitment to leaving no place and no one behind, Bulilima District is poised for significant projects aimed at accelerating job creation and promoting rural development.

During a rally held at Mlomwe village business centre last Tuesday, Bulilima constituency Member of Parliament, Comrade Dingumuzi Phuti, announced these plans, celebrating Zanu-PF’s victory in this year’s harmonised elections in Bulilima Constituency.

Cde Phuti commended the residents of Bulilima for their resounding support of the ruling party, which affirmed another mandate for the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa. He emphasized that the victory showcased the enduring popularity and love for Zanu-PF in the area.

“Here at Mlomwe, the people love President Mnangagwa. They love Zanu-PF, the revolutionary party. Today is a day to demonstrate that development takes place openly and is for everyone, regardless of their political affiliation,” said Cde Phuti.

He reiterated that Zanu-PF remains guided by the mandate it receives from the people of Zimbabwe, rooted in the development and unity of the country. Cde Phuti expressed unwavering dedication to fulfilling that mandate and highlighted that President Mnangagwa’s leadership was bestowed upon him by the people.

“We pay tribute to all the fallen luminaries of the revolution, such as Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, Robert Mugabe, and many others. That is why we have gathered here at Mlomwe to celebrate Zanu-PF’s victory in the elections,” he added.

Cde Phuti, who also serves as the Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, disclosed plans to enhance network coverage in the area. Currently, Mlomwe and the surrounding villages suffer from poor cellphone network coverage, hindering development efforts.

“It is concerning that we have gathered here today, yet there is no network coverage. We will engage key stakeholders, such as NetOne, to install network boosters. The provision of basic infrastructure, such as network boosters, needs to be expedited for development to reach this area. Our people deserve these services, and we will ensure that it happens,” Cde Phuti assured.

He further mentioned that the Ministry is considering establishing a Community Information Centre (CIC) in the area.

Cde Ntombiyakhe Ndlovu, the Veterans League National Political Commissar, urged the electorate to safeguard the achievements of the liberation struggle.

“We are gathered here today because of the sacrifices made by the sons and daughters of this nation. It is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure that we uphold their commitment to a better Zimbabwe. I call upon the people of Bulilima Constituency and the entire country not to forsake the ruling party but to consistently vote for it, thus making development a reality across the nation,” urged Cde Ndlovu.

