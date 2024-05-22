Bulilima farmers tackle drought crisis, demand leniency on stray livestock impounding

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

THE newly elected Bulilima Farmers Association (BFA) executive has started taking steps towards addressing the drought situation in the district including engaging Plumtree Town Council over the thorny issue of impounding stray livestock.

Last year, about 1 000 cattle succumbed to drought in Bulilima District, the highest in Matabeleland South, which lost 3 000 cattle.

The new executive is led by Mr Dumisani Mantula from Diba village and he is deputised by Mr Mgcini Ndlovu while Mr Mano Ntungakwa was elected secretary with Mrs Regina Ndlovu Maphisa being his deputy.

Mr Sergeant Moyo was elected treasurer while Mr Hanani Nleya is the projects officer. Mrs Jane Peswa and Modie Moyo are committee members.

Mr Mantula said they are moving with speed to try and save livestock in the district.

“Our urgent key result area is bringing livestock food to our communities. We have arranged with hay bale suppliers who have agreed to deliver it in our areas. We have started registering farmers who would want to buy the feed so that we can start the process before our livestock die,” he said.

“Farmers will collect upon delivery as we do not have a place to store the feed. We are also in the process of engaging pen-feed suppliers so that they also deliver to the communities. Farmers need to move with speed because the feed prices continue to increase due to demand.”

Mr Mantula said they are also engaging Plumtree Town Council over the issue of impounding stray livestock.

The council has been tough on stray cattle with farmers paying US$10 each per day after the council implemented the by-law on stray animals. Unclaimed cattle are auctioned by the council.

“We will engage Plumtree Town Council so that they suspend the practice of impounding livestock. This issue is also affecting Mangwe District and we are joining hands on the matter,” said Mr Mantula.

“Council needs to respect the declaration of the state of national disaster by President Mnangagwa, which called for everything to be done to ameliorate the situation.”

Mr Mantula said that given the dire situation, there is a need for Plumtree Town Council to be lenient.

“Going forward the association will train farmers on how best to manage livestock not just for manure in their fields, but to be a business that can bring returns for them. We will work with traditional leaders and political leadership to achieve this,” he said. —@themkhust