Bulilima loses vital link with collapse of Majazi Bridge

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE collapse of Majazi Bridge on the Plumtree-Bambadzi Road, which connects the border town to the Maitengwe Border Post in Bulilima district, Matabeleland South, has sparked widespread concern. The bridge, located in Hingwe ward, is now completely impassable and continues to deteriorate further with each passing storm in the region.

Other affected bridges, according to the Bulilima Rural District Council update, are Makawule Bridge at Ndiweni ward and Gambu Bridge in Matjinge ward. The causeway across Makawule River along Plumtree-Bhagane main road is also damaged, making it challenging for vehicles to cross.

Majazi Bridge is very critical to the country’s economy as it connects travellers from Zimbabwe heading to Botswana and South Africa and vice versa. During the festive season, foreign-based Zimbabweans visiting their homes had a torrid time travelling to places that include, but are not limited to, Bulilima, Mangwe, Plumtree, Tsholotsho, Lupane, Nkayi, Victoria Falls, and Gokwe.

Bulilima District Development Co-ordinator, Mr Onesimo Zogara, said there is an urgent need to address the dilapidated state of roads and bridges in the district.

“We are quite concerned with the deplorable state of some of our roads in Bulilima. In essence, most of our trunk and feeder roads are gravel roads which have to be maintained periodically to make them trafficable. Our three Road Authorities, who are mandated to take good care of our roads, are facing challenges of having inadequate equipment to effectively execute their duties.

“The Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) by the Government has been very instrumental in ensuring that our roads are rehabilitated, but there is a great need to capacitate our Road Authorities with the much-needed yellow machines so that there is no over-reliance on outsourcing equipment and hiring, which is costly and time-consuming,” said Mr Zogara.

He said plans are underway for the maintenance of some roads in the district.

“The Government has so far awarded tenders to contractors who are coming in to do maintenance grading on Plumtree-Maitengwe and Plumtree-Ndolwane roads, with plans underway to tar Plumtree-Maitengwe Road.

“We are so humbled by the Second Republic’s agility and dedication in fulfilling its promises of leaving no one and no place behind,” said Mr Zogara.

Bulilima legislator and Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Deputy Minister, Dingumuzi Phuti, said relevant authorities should swiftly address the issue as it is derailing the growth of the country’s economy.

“The issue of Majazi Bridge is not an issue of budget but an issue of commitment and resolve on the part of the Ministry of Transport at the provincial level. We have tried and communicated so they can come and do the simple work of repositioning the bridge, but nothing has happened to date. It has therefore now attracted a situation where there is no connection to a busy border like Maitengwe Border Post and the road that links Plumtree town, Tsholotsho district, Lupane, and many other places.

“It is my clarion call that this bridge be repaired as it offers an alternative route of trade from Maitengwe Border Post that connects Botswana and South Africa. The cross-border trade has sustained Bulilima and the Matabeleland region in particular for many years, thus it is prudent that the cross-border activity be sustained because it offers a solution to some problems that our economy faces,” said Cde Phuti.

He said the bridge collapse has also affected local villagers who are incurring unnecessary costs.

“Majazi Bridge repair or reconstruction is long overdue, and we are very worried. It also affects the locals as they cannot go directly to Hingwe and Bambadzi but have to take a longer route that takes them to Madlambudzi first, then to Khandamhlophe, Mbimba, and finally towards Bambadzi. This is really expensive and unnecessary in this day and age. It’s not fair to have people suffer to access more services.

"I personally, however, put confidence in the Second Republic that all this infrastructure is going to be attended to and that our people will be given the kind of life that they deserve and desire," said the Deputy Minister.