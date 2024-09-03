Bulilima MP, Dingumuzi Phuti mourns Chief Kandana

Bulilima MP and ICT Deputy Minister Phuti conveys his condolences to Chief Kandana’s wife Simeleni (wearing blanket) and family members at the family homestead in Ward 2 in Bulilima Constituency on Tuesday morning. (Picture by Mthabisi Tshuma)

Mthabisi Tshuma at Kandana, Bulilima

BULILIMA Zanu-PF legislator Cde Dingumuzi Phuti who is also Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Deputy Minister has conveyed his condolence message to the family of Chief Kandana.

Deputy Minister Phuti visited the late Chief Kandana’s homestead at Gwambe ward in Bulilima Constituency on Tuesday morning to console the family members, relatives and friends.

Chief Kandana (born Michael Magutshea) succumbed to a short illness at Plumtree District Hospital on Saturday at the age of 72 and is expected to be buried on Saturday, according to family members as of Tuesday morning.

Deputy Minister Phuti offered a fleet of his vehicles to assist in the errands leading up to the burial and offered gifts including mealie meal, cabbages, onions and tomatoes to support the family.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister Phuti described the late traditional leader as a dedicated cadre and fatherly figure for Bulilima District.

He said the district, province and the nation at large has lost an individual with rare leadership qualities.

“Chief Kandana was a good man who supported us as young politicians to gain ground in his area. He encouraged us to be brave and work for the communities we serve.

“He attended every event in his area and was very punctual. Each time he gave a speech, he would be brief and would lay emphasis on development. He loved the ruling party ZANU PF and loved serving the Government, Mat his dear soul Rest in Peace,” said Deputy Minister Phuti.

Chief Kandana was appointed to the chieftainship on June 11, 2007. He leaves behind his wife, Simeleni, two children, and three grandchildren.

The areas under Chief Kandana’s jurisdiction included Wards Sikhathini, Gwambe, and Bezu, with three headmen – Headmen Bidi, Sikhathini, and Takalinga.

@mthabisi_mthire