Bulilima to host Mat South Presidential star rally

Zanu PF Matabeleland South leadership tours the proposed venue for the Presidential Star Rally

Mthabisi Tshuma in Nyele, Bulilima

BULILIMA District is set to host the Matabeleland South Provincial Presidential Star Rally slated for Saturday.

The event is set to be graced by the ruling party Zanu PF Presidential candidate President Emmerson Mnangagwa, senior party officials and party supporters from surrounding areas.

Nyele Primary School grounds have been earmarked as the host of the star rally which will show the prowess and diversity of the rainbow province, Matabeleland South.

Today (Tuesday), senior party officials from Matabeleland South province who included the provincial chairman Cde Nqobizitha Ndlovu who is also Environment Minister, Matabeleland South Provincial Minister Cde Abednico Ncube, central committee member Cde Dingumuzi Phuti who is also the constituency host and ICT Deputy Minister, central committee members Cde Mkhuleko Nleya and Cde Ntombiyakhe Ndlovu.

Also present were Matabeleland South provincial commissar Cde Washington Nkomo, Matabeleland South youth provincial chairman Cde Moses Langa, Young Women for ED national coordinator Sithabile Gandi-Ndlovu, Bulilima DCC members, JOC members, Bulilima DDC Mr Onesimo Zogara and senior Government officials.

The meeting started off in Plumtree town at TMB Hall before the attendants went to tour the site at Nyele Primary School grounds which is 30 kilometers from Plumtree town.