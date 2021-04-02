Bulk water brings relief to Makokoba

Boitumelo Makhurane

RESIDENTS living at Makokoba’s Kusile Flats are relieved after Lion Stores teamed up with the local Covid-19 Task Force to supply them with bulk water after their community borehole broke down amid water supply challenges.

Each week, residents of Kusile Flats will get 6 000 litres water and for the first time yesterday, they received their first consignment which was 12 000 litres. The water was tested by the Bulawayo City Council to see if it was safe for drinking and the engineering department approved. Ms Sinikiwe Ncube of Kusile Flats said they are grateful for the programme as they need clean water, especially during these Covid-19 times.

“As a country we are going through tough times because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Water is a key resource needed in containing the pandemic. We need to be washing hands regularly and we also need to maintain a clean environment, we are grateful to Lion Stores and the Covid-19 task force for considering our plight as Makokoba residents,” she said.

Another resident, Mr Nicholas Neshiri, said they welcome the water supply as they are experiencing water challenges. ‘‘We appreciate this move. Some of us have large families and staying for over three weeks without water is unbearable as children would want to wash clothes, cook and use the toilet. Being supplied water every week has reduced our plight. As residents, we are grateful,” he said.

Ms Buhle Sibanda said they appreciate the kind gesture as clean water prevents diseases such as cholera and diarrhea. ‘‘Whenever there is a water challenge, we spend more time away from home searching for the precious liquid. We need water more because of our own hygiene issues as we need water to protect ourselves from disease such as cholera and diarrhea as we stay in a community where there are sewer bursts,’’ she said.

Coordinator of the Task Force Mr Dingaan Ndlovu said they realised that there is a water crisis in Makokoba as some boreholes are down.

‘‘We realised that since there is a water crisis and some of the boreholes are not functioning, there is need for water provision in this community and Lion Stores agreed to avail borehole water for residents to use,’’ he said. A number of suburbs in Bulawayo have gone for weeks without water.

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has since said it is rehabilitating a motor and transformers that were damaged by a power surge at Criterion Water Works last week, resulting in the city reverting to the 72-hour weekly water shedding schedule for most suburbs. The surge damaged a transformer and a motor at one of the clear water pumps that feeds Tuli Reservoir.

BCC corporate communications manager Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the 72-hour water shedding was implemented due to power supply interruptions at Criterion Water Works. ‘‘The 72-hour water shedding programme was implemented due to power supply interruptions at Criterion Water Works since 22 March 2021 which have affected water treatment and delivery to the city.

A power surge at Ncema Water Treatment also occurred at 1645 on Saturday, 20th March 2021 that resulted in the damages to a transformer and the motor of one of the clear water pumps that feed Tuli Reservoir, which is linked to 6J, Hillside and Rifle Range Reservoirs,’’ she said.

She said BCC was working flat-out on the rehabilitation of the motor and transformer to restore water supply. ‘‘The City of Bulawayo is currently working on the rehabilitation of the motor and transformer in a bid to restore water supplies to normalcy. In the meantime, water supplies for areas under the Tuli Reservoir are opened on an as and when basis depending on the levels. They are being reviewed daily until the system stabilises while other areas are on 72-hour shedding,’’ said Mrs Mpofu.

Last year the city went through one of its worst water crises when it decommissioned three dams — Upper and Lower Ncema and Umzingwane — forcing it to impose a six-day water shedding regime. BCC has recommissioned the three dams with the latest statistics showing that the city dams are at a combined 70 percent full after heavy rains that have been received this rainy season.

Government under the Second Republic has availed funding to finish the Gwayi-Shangani Dam which is the permanent solution to the Bulawayo water problems.

Last month President Mnangagwa officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Gwayi-Shangani to Bulawayo water pipeline which will convey water to the city when the construction of the dam is completed. Government also funded the drilling of boreholes at Nyamandlovu to boost water supply to the [email protected]