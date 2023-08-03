Bullets ready to dehorn Rhinos

Curtworth Masango

Cranborne Bullets coach Nesbert Saruchera is confident of winning the Army Derby, which is also a Basement Battle, against Black Rhinos at Bata Stadium in Gweru on Saturday.

Saruchera has lost some key players to the transfer market and is currently on a five-match losing run.

The trio of Kudakwashe Chidhonza, Eric Manokore, and Tadiwa Chibunyu who were an integral part of the team left the club to join MWOS, CAPS United and Chicken Inn respectively.

Saruchera said he is not bothered by players who leave the club for greener pastures as it reflects the good work he is putting into the development of players.

He said facing Rhinos is an important match for the team as it is a derby and they are looking to secure their first win against Rhinos in the league.

Black Rhinos are bottom of the league with 12 points from 17 matches while Cranborne Bullets are a point above them in 17th place.

“It’s a derby for us. As a coach, I am looking forward to it as it is an important match for us,” said Saruchera.

“We have been working hard as a team to change the tables after results haven’t come our way in recent games.

“Also, we are looking to break the jinx against the Rhinos. We haven’t won against them in the league except in the last Chibuku Super Cup in Mutare.

“So as a team, we are keen on bringing this jinx to an end and starting on a new page. For sure the bad run against Rhinos and in the league should come to an end,” he said.

He added:

“When a player moves for greener pastures it makes me happy as a coach.

“It also reveals that I am doing something correct in terms of player development.

“So I am not worried about anything if I am losing players for the good. We are just working on the replacements and hoping that it works.”

On the other end, Chauya Chipembere have been slowly gaining momentum as they are unbeaten in last five matches