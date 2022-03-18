Buoyant Bosso ready to face Caps

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THERE is no greater way for Highlanders to break their jinx on the road than beating their old foes Caps United at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso’s last victory on the road was a 1-0 win over Triangle at Gibbo Stadium, but that’s not stopping assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu from believing they can pick up three points on Sunday.

Ndlovu faced the Press in the absence of head coach Mandla Mpofu, who missed the weekly presser to attend to family matters.

“If you look at this campaign, Caps United tend to concede and we create chances, from there you can see how the match is likely to pan out,” said Ndlovu.

Bosso and Caps United renew their rivalry in what promises to be an explosive encounter. In the past 10 meetings between the two, Caps United have been dominant, winning four and losing two matches, while drawing four times.

Caps United are in eighth place on the league table with 10 points from seven matches, while Highlanders are in 11th place with eight points.

“The preparations have gone well since Tuesday. Everything looks on track. From what I have seen at training, the boys are in high spirits because of the victory last weekend. At training everything looks positive and we look forward to the game on Sunday. Caps United are a big side with an experienced coach and players,” said Ndlovu.

“We watched them playing Bulawayo City and they also watched us when we played our game on Sunday. With that in mind l feel the game on Sunday will be a highly tactical encounter. From watching them we saw some of their weaknesses that we will hope to capitalise on. We are ready for them and ready to beat them.

History is history; we are not looking into how we have played them in the past. Right now we are looking into the future,” said Ndlovu.

Prior to Sunday’s ruthless demolition of the students, Bosso had failed to score in open play in six games. In fact, they had only scored two goals in six outings.

The two goals came from set pieces scored by Nqobitha Masuku when they beat Whawha at Barbourfields Stadium.

One of the biggest positives from last Sunday’s game was that two of Bosso’s strikers Stanley Ngala and Lynoth Chikuhwa were on target.

Ahead of Sunday, Ngala said getting his first goal for the Bulawayo giants was a morale booster.

“I am happy that we took the chances that came our way. And for me this is a morale booster going into the next game. I just hope we keep the momentum and keep scoring more goals for the team,” said Ngala.

Chikuhwa said: “What we have been missing as a club is scoring goals and it was nice to actually get goals on Sunday.

I believe that was the start we needed to get more goals. Right now we have to go to Caps United and make sure that we grind a result.”

Bosso have two injury concerns, with midfielder Ray Lunga and defender Mbongeni Ndlovu doubts for the match against Caps United.

Fixtures Week 8

Saturday

Chicken Inn vs Black Rhinos, (Luveve Stadium), Yadah vs Bulawayo (Baobab), FC Platinum vs Ngezi Platinum (Mandava Stadium), Dynamos vs ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium)

Sunday

Caps United vs Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Tenax vs Herentals (Sakubva Stadium) Bulawayo Chiefs vs Harare City (Luveve Stadium) Triangle United vs Whawha (Gibbo Stadium), Cranbourne Bullets vs Manica Diamonds (Baobab Stadium) — @innocentskizoe