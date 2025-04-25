Bureau Veritas strengthens Zim’s border protection against substandard imports

A Bureau Veritas team at the company’s stand at the 2025 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo

Nokuthaba Brita Ncube, [email protected]

GLOBAL quality assurance and certification firm, Bureau Veritas, has reiterated its commitment to supporting Zimbabwe’s efforts in curbing the influx of substandard imports through the continued implementation of the Consignment-Based Conformity Assessment (CBCA) programme.

The firm, which has been operational in the country since 2015, was appointed by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to execute the CBCA programme. This initiative ensures that imports comply with both national and international standards relating to quality, safety, health and the environment before they enter the local market.

In an interview during the ongoing preparations for the 2025 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), Bureau Veritas contracts manager for Zimbabwe and Botswana, Mr Tendai Malunga, said the company is committed to safeguarding local industries.

“Our presence at ZITF is not only to showcase our capabilities, but also to engage with stakeholders, hear their concerns, and identify opportunities for improvement. Together with the Government of Zimbabwe, we are committed to continually refining the CBCA programme to make cross-border trade smoother and safer,” he said.

Mr Malunga emphasised that the programme is designed to protect consumers from hazardous or substandard goods while also shielding local producers from unfair competition.

Through the CBCA programme, a wide range of products are subjected to pre-export verification and are required to meet strict conformity standards before importation into Zimbabwe. These include food and agricultural products, building materials, petroleum items such as LP gas containers, electrical and electronic devices, body care products, motor vehicle parts, clothing and textiles, as well as packaging materials.

Mr Malunga said Bureau Veritas operates in over 140 countries worldwide, and this global presence enables the organisation to effectively implement Zimbabwe’s conformity assessment programme and promote trade compliance.

The firm also works closely with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), whose customs officials enforce compliance at border posts by ensuring shipments are accompanied by the requisite Certificates of Conformity (CoCs).

“They do the enforcement at the border posts, check that shipments that are coming through accompanied by a certificate of conformity, a document that attests that the consignment has been verified according to the standards and it meets the requirements,” said Mr Malunga.

He said platforms such as ZITF offer a valuable opportunity to assess the effectiveness of the CBCA programme, identify gaps and collaboratively chart a path forward in improving trade facilitation and regulatory compliance.

In February last year, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce revealed that since the inception of the CBCA programme in 2015, over 155 million units of substandard products had been intercepted and rejected from entering Zimbabwe. This has significantly reduced the risk of hazardous goods flooding the market, thereby protecting consumers and promoting industry standards.