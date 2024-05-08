Burglar drinks passes out at crime scene

Online Reporter

A BURGLAR broke into a sports bar, drank three bottles of whiskey, and was found passed out in the shop, heavily intoxicated, by the shop owner the next morning.

Consequently, he was sentenced to one year in prison. The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) stated that Dickson Simango (28) was convicted and sentenced by the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court for unlawful entry charges.

“On the 11th of April 2024 at around 0200hrs, the accused person gained entry into a bar, Nyamhuka 2 in Nyanga, by removing an asbestos sheet and a portion of the ceiling.

“He stole an assortment of food items and alcohol. During the commission of the offence, he drank three 750ml bottles of whisky and consumed two 250-gram tins of beef, with a total value of US$43.50.

“He became intoxicated and passed out in the shop, where he was found by the owner in the morning, leading to his arrest. The total value of the stolen items is USD266.80, and the recovered value is US$183.50,” said the NPAZ.

Simango was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, of which three months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

“Of the remaining 9 months, one month was suspended on condition that the accused person pays back a sum of US$83.30. He will effectively serve 8 months,” said the NPAZ.