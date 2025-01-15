Burglar jailed for 12 months

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 26-YEAR-OLD man from Susumani Line, Tsholotsho was jailed for six years by the Tsholotsho Magistrates’ Court for theft.

Mengesi Sibanda broke into an unnamed complainant’s bedroom and stole R1 600.

He gave Zikhiye Ncube, a cross-border transporter, R1500 to give to his wife who is in South Africa.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the theft occurred on 9 January.

“Sibanda squandered R100 buying beer at local beer outlets. Sibanda was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, of which six months were suspended on condition of restitution”.

“He will serve an effective six months in prison”, said the NPAZ