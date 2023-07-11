Burglar rapes, robs teen

Prince Ngwenya, Online Reporter

AN unknown man broke into a house in Bulawayo before raping and robbing a 17-year-old occupant.

The incident occurred in Pumula South suburb on 9 July.

Armed with a knife and a half brick, the perpetrator threatened the victim, demanded cash, and proceeded to sexually assault her.

Police are investigating the incident.

“We are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of an accused person who broke into the premises, raped and robbed a female adult aged 17 of Pumula south Bulawayo, ” said Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

“On the 9th of July 2023 at around 10PM, the complainant retired to bed after securing everything and closing all windows.”

“At around 4:30AM hours she was awakened by footsteps of the accused person who was walking inside the house she torched with her phone and saw the accused person who was putting on black clothes, armed with a knife and a half brick. The complainant tried to scream but the accused person threatened to harm her”

Asst Insp Msebele said the suspect demanded cash and raped the girl once when she said she didn’t have it.

“The the accused person took her itel cellphone and jumped out through the window, a police report was made,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She advised members of the to use target hardening techniques. Install window and door burglar bars to make it difficult for intruders to break in.

