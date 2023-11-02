Burglars fail to steal Zimsec examination papers, take only US$20 in room full of cash and cellphones

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

BURGLARS that are believed to have been targeting Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) examination papers broke into Hwange Government Secondary School and stole US$20 after failing to break through a door leading to the strong room where exam material was being kept.

Police confirmed the break-in that occurred between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The suspects used bolt cutters to break padlocks and gain entry into the administration block where they also broke down doors to the bursar’s office, head’s office and deputy head’s office.

However, they could not break through the chubb door into the strong room and left unnoticed taking only US$20 from the bursar’s office where they left an undisclosed amount of money untouched.

There were also computers, laptops and cellphone handsets in the office but they did not take any of them, raising suspicion that they were targeting examination material.

Police and Zimsec confirmed the examination material was not tampered with.

“Nothing was taken as they failed to get through the chubb door,” said Ms Nicky Dlamini, the Zimsec spokesperson.

Police are treating the matter as a case of unlawful entry and have appealed to citizens to assist with information leading to identification and arrest of suspects as investigations are underway.

“This is a case of unlawful entry that occurred between 30 and 31 October and the suspect is not known. At 5am Thulani Dube, a general hand staff reported for duty and discovered that the doors to the bursar, storeroom, head and deputy head offices were open,” said Inspector Glory Banda, Matabeleland North police spokesperson.

He said Mr Dube alerted school authorities and a report was made to the police who attended the scene and discovered that unknown suspects gained entry by breaking padlocks.

“Nothing was stolen from all the offices that were broken into. The suspect went away unnoticed. We appeal to members of the public who may have information about the suspects to come forward and inform police and we assure them that the information will be treated with confidentiality.

“We also want to advise property owners to invest in cameras, alarm and CCTV system while banks should use the fogging system which has proved to be effective,” said Insp Banda